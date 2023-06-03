Home

Mahabharat Actor Gufi Paintal Hospitalised, Brother Asks Fans to Pray

Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal has been hospitalised and his brother has informed that the veteran’s health condition is critical.

Mahabharat Actor Gufi Paintal Hospitalised: Veteran actor Gufi Paintal has been hospitalised due to heart and kidney-related problems. His brother, actor-comedian Paintal has requested everyone to pray for the Mahabharat actor’s speedy recovery. Gufi, who essayed the role of Shakuni Mama in B.R Chopra’s Mahabharat is in a critical condition at present. The 78-year-old was rushed to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital of Mumbai’s Andheri West due to his health issues. He made his Hindi film debut with the 1975 film Rafoo Chakkar, co-starring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Asrani and others. Television audiences experienced nostalgia when B.R Chopra’s epic was re-released during lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Gufi’s portrayal of the antagonist Duryodhana’s evil uncle was admired by cinephiles.

GUFI PAINTAL’S BROTHER URGES EVERYONE TO PRAY FOR HIM

In an interaction with ANI, Paintal updated about his brother’s health condition and said “Gufi Ji’s health condition is very bad. He has heart and kidney problems.” The news about the veteran’s health condition went viral after actress Tina Ghaai shared a post on her Instagram handle. She captioned her post as “GufiPaintal ji #Takleef mein hain #prarthana ki jeeye #omsairam #prayers #prayersforhealing #prayersneeded.”

Gufi also worked in TV shows such as Bahadur Shah Zafar, Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Ssshhhh…Koi Hai, Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, Radha Krishn and Jay Kanhaiya Lal Ki. He featured in films like Dillagi, Desh Pardesh, and Suhaag. Speaking about Mahabharat’s return to television, the veteran once told Times of India that “The shutdown made me feel jittery. But as they announced to re-telecast of Mahabharat, I was like ‘yes. Now it’s all set’. I got to see that world again. Yahi sab to hota aaya hai (This has been happening). Desire, politicking, fight for power… Revisiting the golden age of television acted like a mood booster. If you do anything which is close to your heart you will stay happy in every situation. So, for me Mahabharat, jo ki mere dil ke sabse kareeb hai (which is so close to my heart), worked well.”

