Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Enjoy Pre-Honeymoon Phase, Drop Dreamy Pics From Scotland – See Pics

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are vacationing in Europe and here are a few stunning glimpses from their romantic pre-honeymoon phase.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor’s romantic pics from Scotland (Photo: Instagram/ Malaika)

Salsburgh: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are on a vacation currently and the duo just gave a new glimpse into their romantic trip on social media. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Malaika dropped a batch of fresh pictures from her vacation and she could be seen posing for some beautiful selfies in all of them. But, what really intrigued us was that dreamy, wintery background.

Malaika and Arjun went to Salsburgh, a cozy little village in Scotland, and clicked themselves in front of a lake with clouds touching down the ground and a gorgeous view of the hills. Both the stars wore their winter outfits with black coats, jackets, and caps. Malaika further flaunted her no-makeup look and the two cut a lovely picture together.

CHECK MALAIKA-ARJUN’S COZY PICTURES FROM SCOTLAND:

Malaika and Arjun are on a week-long trip to Europe. The couple has been sharing many happy glimpses from their downtime in a foreign land and each picture speaks volumes of their chemistry and strong bonding.

Speculations are rife about their marriage in the Bollywood grapevine. The two are rumoured to be getting married sometime this year and Malaika seemed to have hinted the same in her latest interview. Speaking to Brides Today last month, Malaika mentioned that she believes in the institution of marriage and that she and Arjun are ready. The actor said, “Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship…all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life.”

She further said, “I think he is insanely wise for his age, and that he has a very deep and strong soul. He is someone who’s very liberated and extremely caring. I don’t think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire these qualities the most. I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it.”

