Home

Entertainment

Malaika Arora Asks Man to ‘be Careful’ as he Comes Too Close to Her For Selfie – Watch Viral Video

Malaika Arora tells a male fan ‘araam se’ as he tries to click a selfie with her at the airport. Watch the viral video here.

Malaika Arora Asks Man to ‘be Careful’ as he Comes Too Close to Her For Selfie – Watch Viral Video

Malaika Arora viral video: Fans are the best for any actor, but every celebrity also would have a crazy fan story which probably left them hassled or disturbed. Something similar happened with Malaika Arora on Thursday morning when she stepped out of the airport and her fans surrounded her from all sides. Malaika, for that rare time, was without any security when fans mobbed her at the airport.

In a video that is going viral on social media now, the actor is seen asking a fan to behave as he tries to come too close to her while clicking a selfie. Malaika wears a black crop top and a pair of denim with a leather jacket as she steps out of the airport. She first obliges a few fans for the pictures but as the crowd mobs her, she tries to make her way quickly out of the area towards her car. She then swiftly asks a fan ‘araam se’ (be careful) when a male fan comes too close to her in an attempt to click a picture while others keep running after her.

CHECK MALAIKA ARORA’S VIRAL VIDEO AS FANS MOB HER AT AIRPORT:

Malaika looks stressed and scared in the video and many fans agreed with her behaviour. The comment section of the video shared by a paparazzo account had many social media users criticising people for hounding celebs, especially women like that. One user wrote, “4 men surrounding her… Too close. I would be scared if i was her (sic)”, another said, “People have gone Mad or what? Have some decency (sic).”

The actor has been in news for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, and for her reality show on Disney+Hotstar, titled ‘Moving In With Malaika’. The show featured appearances from Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Farah Khan, Terence Lewis, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bharti Singh, and Nora Fatehi among others. Your thoughts on Malaika’s viral video though?











