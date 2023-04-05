Home

Malaika Arora Confirms Marrying Arjun Kapoor, Says ‘We Both Are Ready’

Malaika Arora recently confirmed that she and Arjun Kapoor are willing to tie the knot and take their relationship to next level.

Malaika Arora Confirms Marrying Arjun Kapoor: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the hottest couples of B-town and have always been the darlings of paparazzi and entertainment portals and tabloids. Malaika and Arjun have been exclusive about their relationship during their media interactions and never shied away from expressing their love and respect for each other. The duo’s PDA moments are often captured by the shutterbugs and admired by their fans for being honest and upfront about their personal life. Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and the couple have a son called Arhaan. They mutually ended their marriage in 2017. Now, in a recent interview she spoke about age difference with boyfriend Arjun and their wedding plans.

MALAIKA ARORA IS READY TO GET MARRIED

In an interview with Brides Today, Malaika spoke about her marriage plans and told, “Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship…all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life.” While talking about The Ek Villain Returns actor, she opined “I think he is insanely wise for his age, and that he has a very deep and strong soul. He is someone who’s very liberated and extremely caring. I don’t think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire these qualities the most. I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it.”

MALAIKA ARORA IS CORDIAL WITH EX-HUSBAND ARBAAZ KHAN

In one of her previous interviews Malaika reacted to her wedding plans with Arjun and revealed “We’d love to see a future together and see where we can take it from here. We laugh and joke about it, but we’re damn serious, too. You have to feel positive and secure in your relationship. I am very happy and positive. Arjun gives me that confidence and surety, and it’s both ways. Yes, I don’t think we should be opening all the cards at once. We still love our life and romance together every single day. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man.” Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official in 2019. The latter however, continues co-parenting her son Arhaan along with Arbaaz. Arbaaz, in one of his interviews spoke about ebing trolled on his relationship with Malaika post separation. He stated that “It doesn’t matter what the world says. People say – they are putting up an act, they are doing this, doing that. Honestly, we don’t have to deal with these people.” He further added “It’s pretty evident that co-parenting is happening since both Malaika and I are in the limelight. As I said before, we’re doing all of this for our child. There is no denying that Malaika and I have gone our separate ways. We are very cordial with each other. We are on very good terms. But we are mainly still together for our son. And we will continue to do that. We have only one child.”

Arjun will next be seen in The Lady Killer, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. He will also feature in Meri Patni Ka Remake with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

