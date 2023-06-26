Malaika Arora Turns up the Heat at Arjun Kapoor Birthday Bash, Grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya, Watch

Home

Malaika Arora Turns Up The Heat at Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday Bash, Grooves to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’, Watch

On Arjun Kapoor’s birthday, girlfriend Malaika Arora twerks and flaunts sexy thumkas on ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’. Watch the viral video.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has turned a year older today, pulled a fun all-nighter with close friends and family members. From girlfriend Malaika Arora to sister Anshula, a slew of celebs arrived at Arjun’s residence last night to ring in his 38th birthday. Several inside pictures and videos from the bash have surfaced online. One of the clips shows Malaika grooving her heart out on her hit song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dil Se’. The diva flaunted her hot body with sexy dance moves and twerks in a white bodycon dress with red prints. Malaika looked gorgeous at her boyfriend’s party.

Watch the viral video from Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash:

Arjun’s sister Anshula too shared a picture on her Instagram stories, featuring Khushi, Akshay, and her boyfriend Aditya Thakkar.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s dark comedy film Kuttey alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film The Ladykiller along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Malaika, on the other hand, recently featured in the song Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa.















