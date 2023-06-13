Malayalam Actor Kazan Khan Dies Due to Heart Attack

Malayalam actor Kazan Khan died on Tuesday after suffering from a heart attack in Kerala. May his soul rest in peace.

Kazan Khan’s Death News: Veteran Malayalam film actor Kazan Khan passed away on Tuesday after suffering from a heart attack in Kerala. He was popularly known for working in Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada film industries. The news of his untimely demise has sent shockwaves throughout the south film industry, leaving fans and colleagues in a state of mourning. NM Badusha, a prominent production controller and producer, took to social media to confirm the heartbreaking news. On his Facebook page, Badusha shared a heartfelt post expressing his condolences and shared a photograph of the late actor, reminding everyone of the remarkable talent that has now been lost.

Kazan Khan had earned a reputation for his exceptional performances in villainous roles, captivating audiences with his on-screen charisma. His memorable contributions to the Malayalam film industry include notable films like ‘Gandharvam,’ ‘CID Moosa,’ ‘The King,’ ‘Varnapakittu,’ ‘Dreams,’ ‘The Dawn,’ ‘Ivan Maryadaraman,’ and ‘O Laila O,’ among others. His ability to portray complex characters left a lasting impact on viewers.

Not limited to the Malayalam film industry, Kazan Khan had also left an indelible mark in the world of Tamil cinema. His anti-hero roles in films like ‘Kalaignan,’ ‘Sethupathu IPS,’ ‘Duet,’ ‘Murai Maman,’ ‘Aanazhagan,’ and ‘Karuppu Nila’ showcased his versatility and acting prowess, earning him acclaim from critics and fans alike.

Kazan Khan embarked on his silver screen journey with the Tamil film ‘Senthamizh Paattu,’ which hit theaters in 1992. He then made a remarkable entry into the Malayalam film industry through Shaji Kailas’ ‘The King,’ where his performance garnered significant attention and laid the foundation for a successful career.

Although his presence on the big screen had been scarce in recent years, Kazan Khan’s legacy as an accomplished actor remained intact. His last on-screen appearance was in the 2015 film ‘Lailaa O Lailaa,’ leaving fans eagerly awaiting his return.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.
















