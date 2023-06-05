Menu
Malayalam Actor Kollam Sudhi Dies in Accident After Car Collides With Truck

Malayalam actor and comedian Kollam Sudhi was returning after a stage show in Kerala when his car collided with a pickup truck.



Published: June 5, 2023 11:05 AM IST


By IANS

Malayalam TV actor and comedian Kollam Sudhi dies (Photo: Still from his TV show)
Kochi: Malayalam actor and mimicry artiste Kollam Sudhi died in a car accident on Monday near Trissur in Kerala. Sudhi and his team of four were returning from Vatakara after a stage show when their car collided with a pickup truck at Kaipamangalam.

Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he passed away. He had to be taken out of the car by cutting the airbags, said police.

Sudhi, 39, rose in stature from stage shows to a mimicry artiste and finally graduated to Malayalam films. In his brief film career, he showed his brilliance when doing comedy roles.

Following his success in the films, his popularity in TV shows soared all the more.

Sudhi made his debut in films in 2015 and in a short time was able to make a mark.

— except for the headline, nothing else has been changed in this IANS report










Source link

The latest

