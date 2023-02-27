Home

Malayalam Filmmaker Joseph Manu James Dies at 31 Due to Hepatitis

Kochi: Young Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James died of hepatitis on February 24. He was 31. Joseph Manu James was reportedly undergoing treatment for hepatitis (inflammation of the liver) at Rajagiri Hospital, Kochi and unfortunately couldn’t survive. Fans are in shock as Manu James died just a few days before the release of his debut film Nancy Rani.

Manu’s colleague Aju Varghese, who worked in Nancy Rani, paid his heartfelt condolences. “Gone too soon brother. Prayers,” Varghese wrote. Ahaana Krishna, who starred in Manu James` first film, too reacted to the news. “Rest in peace Manu! This shouldn’t have happened to you,” she wrote on Instagram Story.

Joseph Manu James was the director of Nancy Rani starring Ahana Krishnakumar, Arjun Ashokan, Aju Varghese, Sunny Wayne, Lene, Lal and others. The unexpected demise comes at a time when the movie is all ready to release.

May his soul rest in peace.












