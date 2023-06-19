Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, OTT

Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani Plants A Sweet Kiss On Jad Hadid’s Cheeks; Says, ‘I Love You To The…’

Manisha Rani and Jad Hadid entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house together and since then, a strong bond seems to be forming between the duo.

Jad Hadid and Manisha Rani have become the talk of the town.

The new season of Bigg Boss OTT with Salman Khan as host kicked off this Saturday, June 17. The premiere of the show enthralled the viewers with interesting contestants and unmatchable drama.Internet sensation Puneet superstar was evicted from the show within 24 hours. The contestants, on the first day itself, apparently have formed deep connections and the romantic entanglement may surprise you. Manisha Rani apparently is stealing all the limelight owing to her casual flirtation with Lebanese actor-model Jad Hadid. Both Hadid and Manisha have become the talk of the town as the duo can be seen indulging in some PDA.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani And Jad Hadid Cute Moments

Manisha Rani is a popular social media influencer from Bihar. She and Hadid entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house together and since then, a strong bond seems to have been forming between the duo. The cute banter exchanged between them is intriguing. Jad and Manisha have left their fans gushing over their chemistry. On the first day of the contestants being locked in Bigg Boss House, Manisha Rani playfully flirted with Jad Hadid in front of their housemates. She is also seen planting a kiss on Hadid’s cheek.

Manisha Rani tells Jad Hadid, “I won’t leave you and will connect my heart to your heart.” The model replies, “Can I have tea?”. Manisha says, “I have you! I love you to the moon and back.” Proceeding further, Hadid asks her if she would like to kiss him and she kisses him on his cheeks saying, “I love you like no one loves you”.

Interestingly, Manisha and Hadid’s cute chemistry is being discussed among viewers, fueling anticipation of the brewing romantic angle between the two in the upcoming episodes. “I love their chemistry,” wrote one fan.

Another called Manisha Rani “a very good entertainer.”

Who Are Manisha Rania And Jad Hadid?

Speaking about Manisha Rani, she was earlier in The Kapil Sharma Show and Dance India Dance. Her captivating content on platforms like TikTok and YouTube helped her rise to fame. Jad Hadid is a professional model. He is the first Arab participant to join Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is streaming from June 17, 2023 on Jio Cinema. Apart from Manisha and Hadid, Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdeva are also appearing in the show.















