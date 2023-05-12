Home

Manoj Bajpayee Reacts to Legal Suit Against ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ Makers by Asaram: ‘We Have to be Sensitive’

Manoj Bajpayee recently reacted to legal suit filed against ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ makers by Asaram Bapu.

Manoj Bajpayee Reacts to Legal Suit Against ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’: Manoj Bajpayee is known for playing out-of-the box characters ever since he started acting in films. The actor has also worked in path-breaking cinema that have shaped the style of movie-making and experimental storytelling over the years. Be it Satya, Shool, Kaun, Aligarh, Bhonsle, Sonchiriya and Gulmohar. His upcoming courtroom-drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is based on a real-life incident. The film narrates the story of a self-proclaimed powerful Godman who is accused of sexually harassing a girl. Religious leader Asaram Bapu has filed a legal case against the makers. Manoj has now reacted to the same in his recent interview.

MANOJ BAJPAYEE SAYS ‘SIF EK BANDAA KAAFI HAI’ IS BASED ON REAL INCIDENTS

In an interaction with PTI, Manoj said “The case is already in the public domain and the verdict is out… We have to be truthful to all those incidents that have happened. Also in our film, the most important thing is how well we treat the victim.” He further added “We had to be very sensitive to the girl who gathered courage to fight the big ones. And for five years give testimony and evidence, and say her side of the story without fearing humiliation, without fearing for her life… Also, we had to be sensitive not only to the character but also the actor who is playing the role. She herself is 15-16 years old, and she has given a remarkable performance.” Speaking about his role in the movie, the actor opined “He is not an intense person, but the job that he takes up is very intense. It requires a lot of courage, fearlessness. The risk he’s taking can actually cost his life but he is ready to face it. Without any intensity and without any anger.” He also pointed out “These kinds of roles and courtroom dramas actually test all you have learned over the years in theater. It tests your skill in speech, with all the monologues.”

Manoj concluded by stating that “We have made a good film. I just want the audience to watch the film. I am very confident that they are going to fall in love with this.”

