Manoj Muntashir Defends ‘Jalegi Tere Baap Ki’ Dialogue From Adipurush, Netizens Turn More Furious – Check Reactions

Manoj Muntashir, who’s the writer of Adipurush, says ‘it is not an error’ as he defends the weird dialogues from Adipurush that viewers are objecting over.

Adipurush dialogue controversy: Adipurush, which was released this Friday, is under fire. A section of the audience believes that the film’s writer and director have made a mockery of Ramayan, especially via its dialogues. One of the scenes that seem to have really irked the audience features Lord Hanuman and Indrajeet, son of Raavan. The scene is from the Lanka Dahan sequence during which Indrajeet tells Hanuman ‘Jali na? Jiski jalti hai vahi janta hai…‘ and Hanuman responds: ‘kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, jalegi bhi tere baap ki‘.

Amid the raging negativity around the film for adding silly dialogues, writer Manoj Muntashir spoke to a channel and called it all ‘a deliberate effort to oversimplify’ the story for the audience. The writer of Adipurush mentioned the scene in question and said ‘it is not an error’. In an interview with Republic, he said, “It is not an error. There’s a meticulous process that has gone behind writing the dialogues for Bajrang Bali. We have made it simple because you have to understand one thing: there are multiple characters in the film and all of them can’t speak the same language.”

Another dialogue in the film that seems out of place has Indrajeet asking Hanuman ‘Ye kya teri bua ka bagicha hai, jo ghumta hua chala aya (sic).’

Netizens Find Manoj Muntashir’s Defensive Statement Even More Offensive

Manoj’s statement has further disappointed the fans who believe that he shouldn’t be defending the sloppy writing that Adipurush features. One Twitter user shared his statement from the interview and wrote, “Instead of apologizing for the insensitive writing in the Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir says he has deliberately & intentionally written such dialogues There is no shame he has for defaming our Gods (sic).” Another wrote, “Manoj Muntashir admits he knowingly and intentionally wrote such Tapori-type blasphemous dialogues for Adipurush. He should have apologised to Hindus for hurting their sentiments instead of defending himself shamelessly (sic).”

Check the reactions here:

Adipurush, though features changed names of the characters from Ramayan, it still remains an effort to honour the Hindu epic. While Ram becomes Raghav, Sita becomes Janaki, Hanuman becomes Bajrang, Laxman becomes Shesh and Raavan becomes Lankesh, the essence of the characters and the story is the same.

