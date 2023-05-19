Home

Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar Turns Reel-Life Princess in Pastel Blue Sheer Floral Dress- See PICS

For Cannes Day 2, Manushi Chhillar dishes out another magical look. Scroll down to know which princess her fans were reminded of.

The Cannes Film Festival officially kicked off on May 16, 2023. It is that time of the year when celebrities turn out to look their best in the most fashionable ways. Among them is actor and former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar who dished out another magical look. Following her striking fashion choices on the previous days, the diva spreads her fairy-like look on Thursday by donning a mesmerizing pastel blue sheer gown. Scroll down to know more about Manushi Chhillar’s latest outfit for Day 2 at Cannes Film Festival.

Manushi Chhillar struck some amazing poses in a pastel blue sheer dress. The ensemble featured a strapless bodice structure, floral embellishments, a sweetheart neckline, and an elongated train at the back. For glam picks, Manushi kept it neutral with subtle eyeshadow, sharp contour, blushed cheeks, light brown lip shade, and beaming highlighter. Her sleek dainty neckpiece and heels completed her ensemble with utmost grace and style.

Manushi Chhillar played muse to ace Turkish designer, Nedret Taciroglu. Fans were in awe after looking at Manushi’s dreamy look. They compared her with Disney princess, Elsa from Frozen and called her a reel-life princess. ‘You look stunning Manushi’, ‘Wow princess’, ‘In love with Manushi’s look’, fans wrote in the comments section of her Instagram posts.

Manushi Chhillar’s debut on the first day of Cannes 2023 was a bit hit. Manushi walked the carpet in a pristine white corset wedding gown by Fovari. The diva looked lovely in subtle glam and gorgeous accessories. Well, fans couldn’t miss complimenting her appearance as she made a fantastic debut on Cannes red carpet.

