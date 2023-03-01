Marathi Lavani Dancer Gautami Patil Earns a lot from the stage shows. Check her per-show charges.

Marathi Lavani Dancer Gautami Patil Charges THIS Much For a Show

Gautami Patil is the heartbeat of millions of hearts. The videos of Gautami’s dance becomes fiercely viral on social media. Fans have seen Gautami’s long hard work and dedication when she performs on stage. Gautami’s popularity has increased even more in Maharashtra. She was in the news lately after her private video leaked on social media. Gautami was secretly changing her clothes after the event when someone recorded her. Her team has filed a complaint at the Vimantal Police Station.

Do you know how much Gautami Patil charges per show?

According to a report by News 18, Gautami Patil charges Rs 1.5 – Rs 2 lakh for one program/show and per month, she and her team earn around Rs 30-35 lakh per month.

