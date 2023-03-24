Pradeep Sarkar, who directed Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani and Kajol’s Helicopter Eela among other films, died at 68 on Thursday.

Mardaani Director Pradeep Sarkar Dies at 68, Hansal Mehta Tweets

Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67: Director Pradeep Sarkar died at 68 on Thursday. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to social media to announce the news on Friday morning. He put up a picture of the director on Twitter and wrote, “Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP (sic).” Actor Manoj Bajpayee and others commented to offer their condolences on his passing away.

Sarkar was known for his making many popular Hindi feature films including Vidya Balan’s Parineeta (2005), Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani (2014), and Laga Chunari Mein Daag (2007). He also directed Kajol’s Helicopter Eela in 2018 and Deepika Padukone’s Lafangey Parindey in 2010. The filmmaker was also known for his short films and web series on the OTT platforms like Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala (2019), Arranged Marriage And Forbidden Love (2020), and quite recently, Duranga (2022) among others.

The reason behind his death hasn’t been revealed yet. May his soul rest in peace!

