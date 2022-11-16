﻿Marvel Fans, Here’s Where To Stream ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Online (Free) At Home Tonight To See T’Challa’s Farewell

Marvel fans don’t have to wait any longer for the much-anticipated Black Panther sequel — how to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at home online for free and when Black Panther 2 will come to ! Here are options for downloading or watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated MCU movie at home. Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 2022 available to stream? Is watching Black Panther 2 on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Watch Now : Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Online Free

It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.

If you can’t wait to see the next chapter in this saga, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Release Date?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for release on November 11, 2022. The film was previously scheduled for May 6, 2022, and later to July 8, 2022, before ultimately being slated for its current November release date. Due to the sudden and unexpected passing of Chadwick Boseman, the movie had to be reworked, which delayed production. The movie had its world premiere at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022.

When will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s be on Streaming?

While a streaming release date has not yet been announced, we can give an educated guess based on previous Walt Disney Studios films. Though there’s no set pattern, many Disney movies will stream close to 45 days after theatrical release, usually on the Friday after (Disney+’s regular day to release new movies. If that’s the case, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever could be streaming on Disney+ as early as December 30 — or if the service wants to jump the gun, December 25 as an early Christmas present.

However, Thor: Love and Thunder, which is also a Marvel movie, was released in theaters on July 8 before it came to Disney+ and digital platforms on Sept. 8, timed to Disney+ Day. If Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows the same trajectory, we may be able to stream it from the comfort of our homes by mid-January.

Where to Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Online Free?

The movie releases in theaters nationwide in the United States on Friday, Nov. 11 after being released in Australia, the United Kingdom, and other territories in September 2022.

Following its release in theaters, the film will be available to stream on Peacock. Expect the movie to hit the streamer 45 days after its theatrical run, which should be sometime in December.

Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn’t available to stream on Netflix. The MCU Action isn’t included in the lineup of Netflix movies, which includes a vast number of rom-coms featuring some of our favorite actors and actresses.

If you want to watch Julia Roberts movies on Netflix, check out Ben Is Back, August: Osage County, Steel Magnolias, and Runaway Bride. Roberts always appeared in Ocean’s Eleven and Ocean’s Twelve with her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever co-star George Clooney, and both movies are currently streaming on Netflix as of October 2022.

Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new TV show Black Panther 2 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

Can I Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever On HBO Max?

No. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a Universal Pictures movie, not a Warner Bros. movie, and therefore will not be streaming on HBO Max when it opens in theaters. More than that, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. Last year, Warner Media opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max. The movie may be on HBO Max someday, but it won’t be any time soon.

Black Panther 2 cast

The following cast members have been confirmed for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

● Letitia Wright as Shuri

● Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia

● Danai Gurira as Okoye

● Winston Duke as M’Baku

● Dominique Thorne as Ironheart/Riri Williams

● Michaela Coel as Aneka

● Tenoch Huerta as Namor

● Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross

● Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda

● Mabel Cadena as Namora

● Alex Livinalli as Attuma

● Isaach de Bankolé as Wakandan River Tribe elder

● Dorothy Steel as Wakandan Merchant Tribe elder

● Danny Sapani as Wakandan Border Tribe elder

Boseman is obviously a huge loss from the cast of any sequel, and it’s now been confirmed he will not be replaced nor will he be featured through use of archive footage or CGI (such as Carrie Fisher in The Rise of Skywalker).

Will there be a Black Panther 3?

Will there be a Black Panther 3? In an interview with Collider in 2022, producer Nate Moore confirmed that there had been ideas “floated around” for Black Panther 3, but a third movie hadn’t been confirmed yet. “That’s a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question. We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan’s really interested to see how the film plays before we decide,” he said. “There are certainly ideas we’ve floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we’re a bit superstitious in that way. We don’t want to count our chickens, because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Moore also told Gizmodo that he would want director Ryan Coogler to return for Black Panther 3, but it depends on how fans respond to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. “That’s the million-dollar question,” he said “Look, you never want to count your chickens before they hatch and the movie’s not out yet. Right now it’s like, let’s see how people respond to this film. But the hope is audiences demand that we make another one and certainly, there have been ideas thrown around. So we’ll see.”

Coogler, for his part, told Gizmodo that he hasn’t thought much about Black Panther 3. “I haven’t thought about it, to be honest,” he said. “When it comes to writing and directing, I’m not the world’s greatest multitasker. I kind of got to do what is in front of me and be singular. When it comes to producing, I’m more geared up to be able to do multiple things. And to plan things, I’ve got a great production company and fantastic collaborators that can help move things along. But when it comes to writing, and in this case, co-writing and directing, I’ve got to finish what’s in front of me and then and then think of all that is happening after that.”

Coogler also told Collider at the time that his focus at the time was on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is why there hadn’t been much progress on Black Panther 3. “I’m a husband and a dad now, so I’m trying to live a long time, you know what I’m saying? And I hope to work a long time,” he said. “And I love making movies, it fills me with a sense of joy that I hope every human can find in their life. And I hope can maintain that joy and make more things of various sizes. But truth be told, like right now, I’m just focusing on [Black Panther: Wakanda Forever] and getting this done, because it’s still a lot of work to do before this comes out to the world. And once that’s over, I’m going to sit and think about what’s next.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be available to stream on Disney Plus around December 26, 2022. Here’s how to subscribe for free.

“Chadwick Boseman: Forever Our King” by Mia Johnson

For more about Black Panther and Chadwick Boseman, read Mia Johnson’s 2020 biography, Chadwick Boseman: Forever Our King. The book, which was published four months after Boseman’s death from colon cancer on August 28, 2020 at the age of 43, takes Marvel fans through Boseman’s career and life from how he was cast as King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther franchise to his secret diagnosis with colon cancer in 2016, two years before the premiere of the first Black Panther movie. The biography—which donates a portion of its proceeds to Fight Colorectal Cancer, an organization dedicating to researching and raising awareness around rectal cancer—also includes dozens of full-color photographs and details about Boseman’s childhood in South Carolina and his final days before his death. “If you love Chadwick Boseman, and who doesn’t, you need this book,” one reviewer wrote.

https://dailycal.org/2022/11/16/heres-where-to-watch-black-panther-2-wakanda-forever-online-free-streaming-at-home/