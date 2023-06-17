Home

Entertainment

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Massive Opening For Prabhas’ Film, Rs 100 Crore Gross And New Records! Check Detailed Report

Adipursh Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s epic based on Ramayan has fared exceedingly well on its opening day despite the poor reviews and word-of-mouth. Check the detailed collection report here.

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1 Massive Opening For Prabhas’ Film, Rs 100 Crore Gross And New Records! Check Detailed Report

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has done tremendous business on its opening day at the Box Office. The film has fared extremely well at the ticket window in both India and overseas. After the thunderous advance booking reports, the Om Raut directorial was already expected to do good business but the first-day numbers seem to have surpassed all the expectations and predictions.

Highlights Adipurush Box Office Collection Opening Day Detailed Report

Adipurush is now next to Pathaan and KGF 2 at Box Office

Adipurush crosses Rs 100 crore gross worldwide on the opening day

Adipursh Opening Day Box Office Collection – Hindi

As per a report published in Box Office India, the Hindi version of Adipurush has raked in around Rs 36-38 crore nett on the first day while the Telugu version has performed even beyond. The early estimates suggested an opening of Rs 55 crore nett plus in the Telugu states, which will take the overall numbers to between Rs 90-95 crore nett in India, and over Rs 100 crore gross. All this on the first day itself.

Adipurush Overseas And Worldwide Box Office Collection

Considering all the hype and the buzz in the overseas market, the worldwide numbers are close to Rs 140 crore which is again an unprecedented collection for the film on the first day. What’s more? Adipurush has already become the third-best opener in Hindi post-pandemic after Pathaan and KGF 2. If the film maintains its pace, the first weekend total can cross Rs 250 crore nett in India, and the worldwide total could change the game altogether.

Adipurush Movie Review

Meanwhile, Adipurush has been panned down widely by critics and viewers alike. The india.com’s review called it a ‘Ramayan which is happening only in director Om Raut’s head’. A part of the review mentioned, “Adipurush fails to generate the very sense of respect and devotion that Ramayan has been doing for ages. The film is ridden with factual inaccuracies too. Sample this: Raavan is riding a dragon-like creature, and not the famous ‘Pushpak Viman’ as he abducts Sita. Jattayu, who tries to rescue Sita, gets killed by Raavan before he can tell Ram about his wife being taken away by the king of Lanka. ‘Shri Ram’ written on the giant stones used to create the ‘Ram Setu’ only looks like an afterthought.” Watch the full review here:

Apart from Prabhas and Kriti, Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh as Laxman, Vatsal Sheth as Indrajeet, and Devdatta Nagge as Lord Hanuman. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Adipurush!

Faq What is the total collection of Adipursh? The first-weekend total collection of Adipurush can cross Rs 250 crore nett in India alone. What is the 1st-day collection of Adipurush? The opening day Box Office collection of Adipurush is between Rs 90-95 crore nett in India. What is the worldwide Box Office Collection of Adipurush? Adipurush has crossed Rs 100 crore gross worldwide on its opening day itself.



















