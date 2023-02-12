Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: The winner of season 16 is MC STAN.

Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Lifts The Trophy

Bigg Boss 16 Winner: MC Stan wins Bigg Boss 15 trophy, beating Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the grand finale episode. Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale is being aired on Colors and Voot. While the audience was expecting either Priyanka or Shiv in the final moments, both of these popular contestants got evicted in a surprising twist and the audience saw Priyanka crawling his way up to the top two. Many celebs had earlier reported how their favourite was Priyanka but they had predicted that she will not be winning the show. Interestingly, Priyanka was declared the winner in the India.com Twitter poll also that we ran for 12 hours on Sunday.

The Khabri has confirmed the same that MC Stan is the clear winner of Bigg Boss 16. The tweet read, “Bigg Boss 16 winner is MC stan. His fandom has destroyed all fandoms even after they were not on social media platform”.

Exclusive & Confirmed

#BiggBoss16 winner#McStan is winner of #BiggBoss16 His fandom has destroyed all fandoms even after they were not on social media platform — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) February 12, 2023

Rappers such as Badshah, Raftaar, Divine, Ikka Emiway Bantai, Karan Aujla, Seedhe Maut, and Munawar have come out in support for Basti Ka Hasti hitmaker MC Stan.

MC Stan decided to join the exclusivity of the Bigg Boss house at a time when Indian hip-hop artists were letting their music speak for themselves with a steady stream of releases and music videos virtually every month. MC Stan introduced the desi swag of the hip-hop scene to the Bigg Boss stages. He is regarded as one of the factors contributing to the high TRP of the show. By joining the show, Stan has become a well-known face. With supporters from everywhere, his Instagram has flourished.

Bigg Boss 16 Winner Will Take Home Cash Prize, Trophy And a Car

The Bigg Boss 16 winner will take home Rs 21.80 lakh. Previously, the winner’s award was Rs 50 lakh. The winner will also receive a Grand i10 Nios vehicle.

From energetic performances by Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh’s coming timings, the finale has gone grand than previous seasons. Host Salman Khan also made his Dabanng comeback on the celeb reality show. Bigg Boss 16 finale also had a dance performance by Archana Gautam in-store for the viewers. After some hilarious gigs, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot And MC Stan were ousted from the Bigg Boss house.

Sources have said that MC Stan is winning but India.com is still waiting for official confirmation.











