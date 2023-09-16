Medica Superspecialty Hospital hosts an eclectic panel discussion with experts from city’s leading hospitals to commemorate ‘International Housekeeping Week’

Medica Superspecialty Hospital, the leading private healthcare chain in Eastern India, organized a thought-provoking panel discussion titled ‘the evolving role of housekeeping in modern healthcare,” while celebrating International Housekeeping Week. Aligned with the theme of India’s G20 presidency, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakkam – One Earth-One Family-One Future,’ this event aimed to foster unity within the hospital community, with the common objective of delivering exceptional healthcare. Esteemed panelists from various Kolkata hospitals included Mr. Arindam Dey Sarkar, DGM – Service Excellence and Hospitality at Woodland Hospital; Ms. Tanusri Pal, DGM at Apollo Hospital Kolkata, Dr. Arghya Mukherjee, Senior Consultant, Department of Anaesthesiology Perioperative Care and Pain Management, Medica Superspecialty Hospital; Dr. Soumen Saha, Consultant Microbiologist, Medica Superspecialty Hospital; and Ms. Soma Chakraborty, VP – Facility & Support Services at Medica Superspecialty Hospital. The discussion was expertly moderated by Ms. Indrani Sanyal, GM – Housekeeping at Medica Superspecialty Hospital.

In the context of modern healthcare, the significance of housekeeping cannot be overstated. It serves as the first line of defense against the proliferation of infections, playing a pivotal role in infection control. The meticulous cleaning and disinfection of surfaces, patient rooms, and equipment are indispensable in the effort to reduce healthcare-associated infections, ensuring the safety of both patients and healthcare professionals. Furthermore, the panelists delved into how housekeeping plays a crucial role in maintaining patient safety by creating clutter-free, well-organized environments that minimize accidents and injuries. It also contributes to adherence to regulatory standards, as healthcare facilities must meet rigorous cleanliness criteria. The panel discussion emphasized the fact that housekeeping services is no longer limited to cleaning services only as now, it involves scientific management of eco-friendly & sustainable products, water conservation and expanding green coverage for air purification.

Mr. Ayanabh Debgupta, Joint Managing Director of the Medica Group of Hospitals, remarked, “Infection control” is the heart of patient care at any Hosptial, and “Housekeeping department plays an indispensable role in controlling healthcare infections and continuously strive to enhance the highest hygiene standards for our patients. This celebration recognizes the tireless efforts of the housekeeping staff in healthcare round the year. We are delighted that we have the participation of panelists from other hospitals, as our goal is to unite the hospital community in this & similar such endeavor.”

