Meena Kumari Biopic Kriti Sanon to Play Tragedy Queen in Manish Malhotras Directorial Debut

Home

Entertainment

Meena Kumari Biopic: Kriti Sanon to Play ‘Tragedy Queen’ in Manish Malhotra’s Directorial Debut

Meena Kumari Biopic: Kriti Sanon is all set to play the legendary actress in Manish Malhotra’s directorial debut.

Meena Kumari Biopic: Kriti Sanon to Play ‘Tragedy Queen’ in Manish Malhotra’s Directorial Debut

Meena Kumari Biopic: Meena Kumari is one of the most revered legendary actresses of Indian film industry. She was also known as the ‘tragedy queen’ of Hindi cinema due to playing unconventional and hard-hitting roles in movies. Her life journey has also been a matter of discussion and given enough scoop to the gossip columns in entertainment tabloids. Meena Kumari was among the stars of golden period of Indian cinema, during the 50s and early 70s who experimented with unique and diverse characters. Apart from Nargis and Madhubala, Meena Kumari has left a long-lasting legacy. After many decades reports are rife about Manish Malhotra making his Bollywood debut with an epic saga on the legendary actress.

KRITI SANON TO PLAY LEGENDARY ACTRESS IN MANISH MALHOTRA’S MAGNUM OPUS

An exclusive news article claimed, “Legendary actress Meena Kumari’s biopic is in the works and will mark the directorial debut of designer Manish Malhotra. Essaying the role of Meena Kumari in the film that celebrates her fascinating life will be the stunner Kriti Sanon. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, is in the scripting stage. Manish Malhotra has often expressed that recreating the magic that Meena Kumari was, has been his long-cherished dream,” as reported by Hindustan Times.

Meena Kumari is known for her iconic roles in films like Baiju Bawra, Pakeezah, Ghazal, Parineeta, Kaajal, Kohinoor, Sahib, Biwi Aur Ghulam, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, Dil Ek Mandir and Majhli Didi. On August 1, 2018, search engine Google commemorated Kumari with a Doodle on her 85th birth anniversary.

Kriti has one accolades for her acting prowess in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Mimi and Bhediya. She was recently seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush and her upcoming films are Shahid Kapoor starrer untitled rom-com and Tiger Shroff’s actioner Ganapath: Part 1. Kriti has also teamd up with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu for Ekta Kapoor’s The Crew directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

For more updates on Meena Kumari biopic and Kriti Sanon, check out this space at India.com.















