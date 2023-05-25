Home

Meet Brothers Make a ‘Confession’ About Pay Parity of Playback Singers | Exclusive

Harmeet and Manmeet – the very famous Meet brothers indulged in a candid conversation with india.com where they talked about their musical journey and also shed some light on the pay gap of playback singers.

The composers of Babby Doll, Chittiyan Kaliyan, Cham Cham from Baghi – Meet brothers- everyone has some time or the other tapped to the tunes of Harmeet and Manmeet. This duo is unsurpassable when it comes to making peppy numbers and now they are here with their latest song Confession- Ab Meri Wari Ae.’ The music video stars actors Rajneish Duggal and Karishma Sharma featuring Starboy LOC.

The underlying theme of the song is Karma – When you do wrong to someone, it will come back to you. It is a mix of dance numbers, and romance and sends out a message.

MEET BROTHERS ON PAY OF PLAYBACK SINGERS

When asked about the pay gap for playback singers, Manmeet said, “ I will not agree to it, Humari industry mai jo acha kam karte woh acha paisa karate hai.Logo ko paisa deke music sunne ke aadat nahi.”

Adding on to the fight and controversy on the pay parity, Harmeet said, “Kahin na Kahin iss bata mai thodi si sachai hai mere hisab se. Hum shows se paisa kamate hain. Music director ko budget come milta hai.” He also divulged how music directors work on a single music video for months or years with other artists etc while singers record the music and go. Hence the budget is spent on collaborating on the things as singers tend to earn from shows, added Harmeet.

Lastly, spilling beans on what could have been their alternative careers, Manmeet said he would have been a chef while Harmeet would have been somewhere into the hospitality realm.

