Meet Drisha Acharya, Sunny Deol Soon-to-be Bahu And Bimal Roy Great Granddaughter

Meet Drisha Acharya, Sunny Deol’s Soon-to-be Bahu And Bimal Roy’s Great Granddaughter

Drisha Acharya or Drisha Roy, as she is popularly called, is getting married to Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol in a grand wedding ceremony this month. Here’s all you need to know about her.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya ahead of their wedding (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Who is Drisha Acharya: The Deol family is gearing up for the big wedding in the family. Actor Sunny Deol‘s son, Karan Deol is getting married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya and the entire family is preparing for their big day. The two are reportedly going to tie the knot in Mumbai in June, with a grand reception on June 18. Ahead of the wedding, when Karan’s grandfather, Dharmendra was asked about them, he had a lot of love and blessings to offer.

How Dharmendra Met Drisha Acharya, His Great Daughter-in-Law

While speaking to ETimes, Dharmendra said he’s happy and proud of his family. The veteran actor added that he has met Drisha and has found her to be an extremely pretty and sensible girl. He said it was Sunny who told him about Karan’s relationship with Drisha. The popular actor said, “I said, ‘Go ahead if Karan likes her’. Then, I met Drisha. The meeting happened at my house. She is a very sensible and pretty girl. And, she comes from an illustrious family. I am very happy for Karan and Drisha. They have all my blessings. I welcome the new addition to the Deol family.”

Karan and Drisha are in their early 30s and are taking the plunge in a traditional Punjabi summer wedding. While Karan is an actor, who is yet to be relaunched by his father, Drisha is not a part of the film industry. Here’s more about the girl!

Drisha Acharya’s Family Background, Educational Qualifications, And All You Need to Know

Drisha was born to Chimoo Acharya and Sumit Acharya who are a business couple based out of Dubai. Her mother Chimoo is the daughter of Bimal Roy’s granddaughter Rinki Bhattacharya. Drisha is related to the legendary producer from her mother’s side of the family. She did her schooling in Dubai and went to Jumeirah College after which she pursued her higher studies at York University in Toronto, Canada. Drisha was born on February 25, 1991, and is currently working as National Program Manager.

Drisha’s family is a business family. Chimoo is running the event management company ‘L’Atitude’ for over a decade. She also owns an interior-design company called ‘Design Studio’ and is an active member of the Business Professional Club. Her father, Sumit Acharya, is a member of many travel trade organisations, and a sportsperson. He was also the general manager at Thomas Cook AI Rostamani.

Drisha was born in Delhi, two years after Chimoo-Sumit’s marriage. Her parents dated for a while and decided to take the plunge. Not many know that Chimoo is good friends with singer Lucky Ali and actor Javed Jaffery. Drisha, like her parents, found her own league and got into the world of technology. She is believed to be an expert on artificial intelligence and machine learning. She is often invited as a speaker and a consultant to offer insights into the latest trends and best practices in the field of technology.

Both Drisha and Karan are pretty guarded about their relationship and are not available on social media. We can't wait to see the pictures from their star-studded wedding and reception!
















