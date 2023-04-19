Home

Meet Jeet, The Superstar Taking Bengali Cinema Pan-India With ‘Chengiz’ | Exclusive Interview

Chengiz is a Bengali action-packed thriller that revolves around the underworld scenes in Kolkata. Superstar Jeet and Susmita Chatterjee speak about the journey of the film, OTT era and Bengali cinema.

Entering with an aura of joviality with a cast of calmness, Susmita Chatterjee and Jeet, set foot for a candid conversation. Donning orange shades, an olive green shirt, and leather pants, Jeet defined what being uber cool looks like. While Susmita contagious smile just paved way for a great confab! After a day of promotions and indulging in some authentic chole kulche in Delhi, Chengiz’s team was all about glee and mirth. We spoke about making of Chengiz, scripts, Bengali cinema and everything under the sun about films, drama and the next big thing.

Bengal is often looked at for producing art house movies but that’s a cliche that needs to be go away. There are several other action, thriller, rom-coms being made and Chengiz is one of the first to make a a pan India release.

Arched in the city of joy, Kolkata, Chengiz is a thrilling story set in the backdrop of 1970. Bringing out the dark hues of the underworld in Kolkata, Chengiz is all set to release at pan India level on April 21, Friday. Did the date strike that Billi Billi chord? Yes, Salman Khan’s much-awaited movie, ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will also be releasing on the same date, so, there is that- clash of the dates. However, save those dramatic gasps because it is not that spicy and does not need to be. When asked about this clash, Jeet humbly said, “ There is just one big film, of Salman Khan’s. Humlog ki film itni badhi film nhi hai. Humari industry and house ke point of view se badhi film hai. But in comparison to big budget South movies and Hindi movies, utni badhi nhi hai. ( Our film is not as big when compared to big-budget South Indian or Hindi movies. But it is big from the point of view of our industry, our house.) ”

As the conversation charted its own candid course, Susmita emphasised that content is always primary. And if the story is nice and connects with the audience, it does not matter if the film is big or small, Jeet added. (if this is not simple, practical pearls of wisdom, then what is)

Stories have the power to transport us into a whole other relearn where we often relate with characters. It somewhere, becomes a part of our life, not very literally but at least for those 2 and a half hours for sure! While the films reel on those big screens, our comments keep reeling, sometimes inside us, sometimes we think out loud. Speaking of big screens, the advent of OTT has changed the game altogether. Especially the post-pandemic era has made audiences more choosy and now some are ready to wait for a month or two to watch a movie online and ditch movie theatres. In this era of OTT, how could we miss their insights? Speaking on the bifurcation of script depending on the platform, Jeet revealed that Chengiz was envisioned as an OTT script in its nascent stage. With the rite of passage, more and more people came on board and finally, it was decided to be released as a pan-India movie.

How Kolkata Became a USP for Chengiz?

Silhouettes of Howrah Bridge, ripples of Hooghly river, honks of yellow ambassadors taxi, Kolkata has a unique vintage charm and this is pretty much how we associate this city of joy with. It is a character that comes alive in different ways and has been romanticised in several movies. But Chengiz has weaved Kolkata with a never seen before like character. Do you remember any movie where Kolkata is being spoken to with underworld, gory violence on the front? No, right. Neither did Susmita or Jeet.

The actors highlighted how the underworld of Kolkata is the USP of the film. Jeet said, “Kolkata ka character apni jagah hai film mai. There are several characters that take you into another world. The way it is weaved is more interesting than how we see Kolkata.”

Chengiz: The One Who Has No Boundaries, No Limits

Directed by Rajesh Ganguly, Chengiz stars Jeet, Susmita Chatterjee, Ronit Roy among others. Set in Kolkata, 1970, the movie portrays the chronicles of the life of Jaidev, played by Jeet and brings out action-packed colours and shades of the underworld in this vintage city. It is one of the few Bengali movies to be released pan India.



