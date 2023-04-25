Meet Madhuri Jain, Ashneer Grover Wife Who Doesnt Like Him Looking At Mouni Roy Bikini Photo

Home

Meet Madhuri Jain, Ashneer Grover’s Wife Who Doesn’t Like Him Looking At Mouni Roy’s Bikini Photo

Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain are married for nearly 17 years. In an interview recently, the startup expert revealed how his wife got upset after he liked a picture of Mouni Roy in a bikini.

Ashneer Grover poses with his wife Madhuri Jain for a photoshoot (Photo: Instagram/ Ashneer Grover)

New Delhi: Ashneer Grover, Shark Tank India fame and the co-founder of BharatPe is all praise for his wife, Madhuri Jain. In his latest interview, he even spoke about the incident that made him realise how she is very possessive of him. Speaking to star couple Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, Ashneer revealed that he has now unfollowed actors like Mouni Roy and Disha Patani on social media because he once liked the former’s bikini picture and upset his wife.

WHEN ASHNEER GROVER LIKED MOUNI ROY’S BIKINI PICTURE

The popular start-up guide mentioned how he just came home to find his wife extremely disappointed in him while he had no idea what he had done to upset her that much. “I get very scared. One day, I liked a photo of Mouni Roy. I follow very few people on Instagram, around 60 people. In that, I was following Mouni Roy too. Mouni Roy ne bikini me ek photo dali (She put up a bikini pic). I liked it (sic),” he said while Madhuri, who was present with him on the show ‘Couple of Things’ interjected and said, “Yeh like karna banta hai (Is this worth liking)?”

Ashneer and Madhuri are married for around 17 years and are parents to two children. He once revealed that he started dating her when they would go to coaching classes together in Delhi.

WHO IS MADHURI JAIN, ASHNEER GROVER’S DOTING WIFE

Madhuri and Ashneer make a strong pair together with their business acumen and knack for understanding the right time and amount to invest in a certain idea. The two have been working like a team for over 17 years and have struggled through a lot together. Earlier this year, Ashneer took to social media to highlight that Madhuri was one of the highest female taxpayers in the country after giving an advance tax of Rs 2.84 crore this fiscal year.

Madhuri Jain is one of the most popular startup investors in the country. She hails from Panipat, Haryana and has graduated from Vikas School in Panipat. She later pursued her higher education at the Indira Gandhi National Open University in Delhi (IGNOU). Madhuri even went on NIFT Delhi. Before helping her husband with his startup business and being appointed as one of the board members of Bharatpe before the legal case, she even worked for designer Satya Paul.

Madhuri Jain Grover @madsj30 is one of the highest female tax payers in the country. She’s paid ₹2.84 crores of advance tax this financial year. She is killing it with her start up investments – in a year where the space in general is falling apart. Kudos to all honest tax payer pic.twitter.com/cRkeRRfgqx — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 15, 2023

In February this year, Ashneer and Madhuri launched their new startup named ‘Third Unicorn’ which reportedly concentrates on fantasy sports using the cricket-specific software CrickPe.

