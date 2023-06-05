Mere Bagair Toh Film Nahi Ban Sakti Ye Sabko Pata Hai

Home

Shaktimaan movie: Mukesh Khanna confirms being a part of the film. Read on!

Shaktimaan, the beloved Indian superhero, has been ingrained in our childhood memories since its debut on Doordarshan in 1997. The show, which aired for eight years, was the brainchild of actor Mukesh Khanna, who was inspired to create it after seeing his own children enjoying superhero programs on television. Exciting rumors have been circulating about Shaktimaan being transformed into a grand movie, and Mukesh Khanna has recently provided some updates on the project.

During an episode on his YouTube channel, Bheeshm International, Mukesh Khanna shared a few details about the film, stating, “The contract has been signed. This is a massive project. The production cost of the movie will range from 200 to 300 crore rupees, and it will be produced by Sony Pictures, the same company behind Spider-Man. However, the film has faced delays due to the pandemic. I had previously announced its production on my channel, but…”

He mentioned to someone that this is not a small-scale film; it is a colossal undertaking that requires time. Many things are in progress. However, the most pressing question is, will he be playing Shaktimaan? Mukesh Khanna further added, “I recently told someone that this is not a small film, it is a massive film and that takes time. A lot of things are happening, but I am not allowed to talk. The big question is, will I be Shaktimaan? Who will play it? I can’t reveal it. But it is a commercial film, so it involves a lot of commercial talks. But main rahuga, mere bagair toh Shaktimaan nahi ban sakti ye sabko pata hai”, he further added.

Elaborating further, Mukesh Khanna stated, “What I can share is that I am no longer supposed to make any appearances in Shaktimaan’s costume. I have been asked to refrain from doing so as they want to avoid any comparisons. Nevertheless, the film is indeed in the works, and a final announcement will be made soon, revealing the cast and director. It is being crafted on an international level, as it rightfully deserves.”















