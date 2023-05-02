Home

Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Turns Ballroom Princess in White Gown With Floor-Sweeping Trail And Pearl Embroidery – See PICS

For the grand occasion, Alia Bhatt wore a custom Prabal Gurung outfit which was in accordance with this year’s Met Gala theme.

Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2023 (Credits: AFP)

And so it begins! The world’s biggest fashion exhibition Met Gala 2023 has taken place on May 1 in New York City. It celebrates the opening of the Costume Institue exhibition, ”Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”. Of course, we will witness Hollywood celebrities making their dramatic appearances on the red carpet. But this time, we have Bollywood included too. Yes! The Gangubai Star, Alia Bhatt has finally made her Met Gala debut and his fans are going gaga over her stunning appearance. Scroll down to check out the details of her whole look.

For the grand occasion, Alia Bhatt wore a custom Prabal Gurung outfit which was in accordance with this year’s Met Gala theme. The diva made us drool over her white princess gown featuring plunging neckline, a bodice made with pearls and an elaborate floor-sweeping ruffled trail. For glam picks, Alia Bhatt went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, nude lip shade, sharp contour and glowing skin. The actress kept her hairdo simple with half-tired tresses. For accessories, She went with diamond top earrings, white gloves and statement rings.

Minutes before she stepped out on the red carpet, Alia teased fans with a post on Instagram with a caption ”& here we go 🖤”

Fans showered their love for Alia Bhatt in the comment section. ‘You look stunning’, ‘Princess’. Fans not only drooled over her outfit but also congratulated her ‘All The Best Alia’, ‘Love to see you at Met Gala’, ‘Making us Proud’.

Apart from Alia, Priyank Chopra, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Rose and Jennie from Blackpink and Lily-Rose Depp are also expected to walk the red carpet.











