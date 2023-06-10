Home

Mike Batayeh, Comedian Best Known For Breaking Bad, Dies At 52 After Heart Attack

Mike Batayeh, an actor and comedian who played a noteworthy part in AMC’s television series Breaking Bad, passed away at the age of 52.

Actor Mike Batayeh, known for his role in Breaking Bad, has passed away. He was 52. Batayeh played the role of Dennis Markowski, the manager of a laundromat in Breaking Bad. According to the actor’s relatives, a severe heart attack caused his death on June 1. He is survived by five sisters as well as several nephews and nieces.

Mike Batayeh had previously acted on TV programmes like Touch, The Shield, and Everybody Loves Raymond. Additionally, he appeared in the films Detroit Unleaded, American East, and You Don’t Mess With the Zohan. As one of the first Western comedians to perform for crowds in Dubai, he also recorded a sitcom special on Showtime Arabia.

Mike Batayeh’s Family Issues Statement

The actor’s family released a statement on his demise. “It is with deep and profound sorrow that I and the rest of my family inform you of the passing away of our dear brother. Those who adored him and appreciated his capacity to make so many people laugh and smile will greatly miss him.”

Mike Batayeh On Breaking Bad

Mike Batayeh’s most well-known role is that of the proprietor of the Lavandera Brillante laundrette in Breaking Bad. When Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) worked for the owner/drug lord of Pollos Hermanos, Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), the company functioned as his cover for the enormous meth factory. In order to prevent him from informing the DEA that he knows about Gus’ empire, his personality was set on fire alive in jail.

Tributes Pour In

A few of Batayeh’s co-stars have paid tribute to the late actor Hollywood filmmaker Rola Nashef posted, “A tragic demise of a big life—Mike You were everyone’s friend, Batayeh. And by everyone, I mean Nobody I presented you to or the waitress who took our order wasn’t made to laugh, think, or feel inspired by you.”

Comedian Steven Lolli penned a heartfelt note. “Mike Batayeh was one of my 1st and best friends in comedy in LA and a great comedian. He played Dennis in #BreakingBad of course. No matter how successful, he always included friends. Class act. Ask God to please go easy on us Jews, Mike. It will be a great favor coming from you RIP,” he wrote.

Mike Batayeh was one of my 1st & best friends in comedy in LA & a great comedian. He played Dennis in #BreakingBad of course. No matter how successful, he always included friends. Class act. Ask God to please go easy on us Jews, Mike. It will be a great favor coming from you RIP pic.twitter.com/8uBDosgrDS — Steven Lolli (@Lollicomedy) June 9, 2023

Any contributions that are made in Batayeh's honour would go towards helping young adults in south-west Detroit, his family has affirmed.
















