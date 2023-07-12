Home

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction Tom Cruise’s Film to go Bonkers – Check The Historic Report of MI Franchise in India

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has hit the screens worldwide today. In India, it’s enjoying a fabulous run on the opening day despite having a mid-week release on a working day. MI 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, has registered an occupancy of around 16 percent in the morning shows and it will increase towards the evening. As per the strong advance booking reports and the occupancy, the film is looking at gaining double digits on its first day at the ticket window.

Mission Impossible 7 box office collection prediction in India

As per the trade sources, Mission Impossible will easily register an opening of somewhere between Rs 10-12 crore nett, becoming the biggest opener from the MI franchise in India. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (MI) which was released in 2018 saw the opening of Rs 9.25 crore nett in India and this figure is only going to rise with the first-day earning of MI 7 now.

The advance booking further recorded an increase in sales by the weekend, making Saturday the busiest for the fans of Agent Ethan Hunt. The film is definitely looking at crossing the benchmark of Rs 100 crore nett in India but that’s going to be a cakewalk considering the good word-of-mouth around the film is raging on social media. The real question is how far can Mission Impossible 7 go in its lifetime run.

Check The List of Mission Impossible Movies And Their Lifetime Box Office Collection in India:

Mission: Impossible (1996): Rs 2 crore Mission: Impossible 2 (2000): Rs 7 crore Mission: Impossible III (2006): Rs 10 crore Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011): Rs 46 crore Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015): Rs 54 crore Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018): Rs 80 crore Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023): Rs 100 crore plus (early estimates)

Interestingly, Mission: Impossible – Dead Recknowning Part One is going to be the first MI film to make a century at the Box Office in India. It will also be the biggest film for Tom Cruise in the Indian market, giving him all the more reasons to look at South East Asia as the growing market for his movies.

What are your expectations with the lifetime collections of Mission Impossible 7? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on MI7!

