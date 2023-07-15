Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 3 India Tom Cruises Spy Actioner is Unstoppable on Weekend Check Detailed Report

Home

Entertainment

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 3 India: Tom Cruise’s Spy Actioner is Unstoppable on Weekend – Check Detailed Report

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 3 India: Tom Cruise’s spy actioner is unstoppable on weekend. – Check Report

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 3 India: Tom Cruise’s Spy Actioner is Unstoppable on Weekend – Check Detailed Report

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 2 India: Tom Cruise is back as the IMF (Impossible Missions Force) agent Ethan Hunt with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The high-octane action, death defying stunts, grand VFX, gadgets and picturesque locations have made Mission: Impossible series as one of the most beloved spy franchises in movie history. Tom has created a legacy with the espionage actioner making it at par with James Bond movies. However, every time the movie goers witness the combination of Tom and M:I series, the excitement level goes higher. It seems the hard work of the team has paid of as the movie is doing decent business in India as well.

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 7 CREATES BOX OFFICE STORM

The film collected Rs 9.28 Crore Nett in India on Friday, July 14, 2023, according to early estimates, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. M:I 7 has performed better than Thursday when it had garnered Rs 9 Crore, which was seen as a dip in its earnings. The first day collection in India was calculated to be around Rs 12.30 Crore. However, the early prediction by Sacnilk states that the Tom Cruise starrer action-thriller might earn Rs 13.00 Crore.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BUSINESS OF MISSION IMPOSIBLE 7 IN INDIA:

Wednesday: Rs 12.3 Crore

Thursday: Rs 9.00 Crore

Friday: Rs 9.28 Crore (rough data)

Saturday: Rs 13.00 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 43.58 Crore

As the hype is berserk over Tom Cruise returning on-screen as Ethan Hunt, trade analysts have predicted that M:I 7 will easily earn Rs 100 Crore at the box office in India. The movie also stars, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and others in crucial roles. The spy action saga is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. McQuarrie has also co-written the screenplay alongside Erik Jendresen.

For more updates on Mission Impossible 7 box office collection in India, check out this space at India.com.















