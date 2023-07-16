Home

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 4 India: Tom Cruise’s Spy-Thriller Sees Biggest Jump in Earnings – Check Detailed Report

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 4 India: Tom Cruise has brought the biggest surprise for his fans with his action-thriller Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One as the movie buffs have gone berserk and are flooding the theatres. The actor known for his stylish action sequences and jaw-dropping aerial stunts is getting rave reviews for ‘outdoing’ himself in the seventh installment of his action franchise. The tremendous response to Mission: Impossible 7 across the globe including India has yet again proved the charisma and stardom of Tom Cruise. The espionage thriller witnessed the highest jump in its net earnings in India on its first Saturday.

CHECK OUT TOM CRUISE’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM BEHIND-THE-SCENES OF MI:7:

MISSION: IMPOSIBLE 7 DOMINATES INDIAN BOX OFFICE ON ITS FIRST SATURDAY

M:I7 has garnered around Rs 16 Crore Net at the Indian box office. The film had previously collected Rs 9.15 Crore Net on Friday which was better then its Thursday business which stood at Rs 8.75 Crore Net. The Thursday earnings were a dip as compared to the opened day amount which was around Rs 12.30 Crore Net. Given the craze for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the film is likely to enter the Rs 100 Crore club in India soon.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BUSINESS OF MISSION IMPOSIBLE 7 IN INDIA:

Wednesday: Rs 12.3 Crore

Thursday: Rs 8.75 Crore

Friday: Rs 9.15 Crore

Saturday: Rs 16.00 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 46.20 Crore

Mission: Impossible 7 also stars, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and others in crucial roles. The spy action saga is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. McQuarrie has also co-written the screenplay alongside Erik Jendresen. The film released in India on July 12, 2023.

