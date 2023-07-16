Home

Entertainment

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tom Cruise Rewrites History With The Biggest Ever Opening Weekend in India – Check Detailed Report

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office collection day 5 detailed report and day-wise business breakup as the Tom Cruise film finishes its opening weekend on a fantastic note in India.

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tom Cruise Rewrites History With The Biggest Ever Opening Weekend in India – Check Detailed Report

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has had a fabulous first weekend in India. The film that opened on Wednesday worldwide collected the highest on Sunday – taking a total of five days to cross Rs 50 crore nett in India – first for any film in the MI franchise in its opening weekend.

Highlights Check Mission Impossible 7 box office collection day 5 detailed report in India

Tom Cruise creates history in India with the biggest ever opening weekend at the box office

Check the day-wise box office business of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in India

Mission Impossible 7 collected Rs 12.3 crore on its first day at the ticket window after which it saw an expected dip in its collection till Friday. On Saturday, the collection rose and how! The Christopher McQuarrie directorial earned Rs 16 crore on Saturday in India and Sunday took the film’s run to whole another level. MI 7 saw the biggest number on its first Sunday and collected between Rs 17-19 crore nett (early estimates) – the biggest ever for the franchise. The total of five-day now stands at Rs 63-68 crore (early estimates).

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Business Breakup of Mission Impossible 7 in India After Opening Weekend:

Wednesday: Rs 12.3 crore

Thursday: Rs 8.75 crore

Friday: Rs 9.15 crore

Saturday: Rs 16 crore

Sunday: Rs 17-19 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 63.20-65.20 crore

Mission: Impossible 7 has found a solid market in India after China and South Korea. The film which also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell and Vanessa Kirby in important roles, has got India as its fourth biggest market.

Check The List of Countries Where Mission Impossible 7 Has Performed Extraordinarily in Opening Weekend (via sacnilk):

China: $25.4 million Korea: $14.3 million UK: $13.8 million India: $9 million Australia: $8.3 million

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will have its first week to enjoy a free run at the Box Office until Oppenheimer and Barbie hit the screens on Friday, July 21. That is a big Box Office clash that’s most anticipated this year. Having said that, MI 7 is still expected to wrap up its lifetime run in India beyond Rs 100 crore nett, which will be the first for both Tom Cruise and any film in the MI franchise.

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Mission Impossible 7!















