Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 7 India Tom Cruises Actioner Sees Huge Dip on First Monday Check Detailed Report

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 7 India: Tom Cruise’s Actioner Sees Huge Dip on First Monday – Check Detailed Report

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 7 India: Tom Cruise’s spy actioner saw huge dip on first Monday. – Check Detailed Report

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 7 India: Tom Cruise's Actioner Sees Huge Dip on First Monday - Check Detailed Report
Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 7 India: Tom Cruise’s Actioner Sees Huge Dip on First Monday – Check Detailed Report

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 7 India: Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 7 received a lot of love and appreciation from his fans worldwide. The massive jump in its Saturday and Sunday collection in India once again proved the actor’s charisma and connect with Indian movie buffs. The M: I franchise has created its own legacy at par with Bond films and therefore, there is excitement among celebs, producers, exhibitors and distributors every time a new sequel is announced. Since, the trade analysts had predicted a Rs 100 Crore business record in India, the fall in earnings on Tuesday have been huge.

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 7 TO COMPETE WITH OPPENHEIMER ON SECOND WEEKEND

Mission: Impossible 7 had garnered Rs 17.30 Crore in India on Sunday which was much more than its opening day collection which stood at Rs 12.30 Crore. However, the film ended up gaining only Rs 4.79 Crore on Monday, as per rough estimates by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The portal has predicted the earnings for Tuesday to be near Rs 5.oo Crore. Although, there is significant drop in collection during weekdays, the film’s box office fate will only be clear by the second weekend. The next two weeks, the movie may face tough competition from Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is also created a huge buzz because of the return of star-studded family drama.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BUSINESS OF MISSION IMPOSIBLE 7 IN INDIA:

  • Wednesday: Rs 12.3 Crore
  • Thursday: Rs 8.75 Crore
  • Friday: Rs 9.15 Crore
  • Saturday: Rs 16.00 Crore
  • Sunday: 17.30 Crore
  • Monday: Rs 4.72 Crore (rough data)
  • Tuesday: Rs 5.00 Crore (Estimated earnings)
  • Total: Rs 73.22 Crore

Mission: Impossible 7 also stars, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and others in crucial roles. The spy action saga is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. McQuarrie has also co-written the screenplay alongside Erik Jendresen. The film released in India on July 12, 2023.

For more updates on Mission Impossible 7 box office collection in India, check out this space at India.com.










Source link

Previous article
5 Reasons Why This Edible Fungi is NOT Healthy For You
Next article
How to Watch Coverage on TV And Online
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

How to Watch Coverage on TV And Online

admin -

5 Reasons Why This Edible Fungi is NOT Healthy For You

admin -

Multiple Repayment Options, Low Interest Rates, and More with Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan

admin -
People obtain loans for various purposes, such as managing...

G Square Celebrates its Rewards Meet in Sydney Cricket Stadium

admin -
The reward meet came as a result of the...

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights