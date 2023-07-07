Mithun Chakrabortys Mother Shantirani Chakraborty Passes Away in Mumbai

Home

Entertainment

Mithun Chakraborty’s Mother Shantirani Chakraborty Passes Away in Mumbai

Mithun Chakraborty’s mother Shantirani Chakraborty passed away in Mumbai. His son Namashi confirmed the news.

Mithun Chakraborty’s Mother Shantirani Chakraborty Passes Away in Mumbai

Mithun Chakraborty’s Mother Shantirani Chakraborty Dies: Mithun Chakraborty’s mother Shantirani Chakraborty passed away in Mumbai. The veteran actor used to live with his mother at his residence. Mithun’s younger son Namashi Chakraborty confirmed the news about his grandmother’s sad demise. Celebs, including politicians sent their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family. Since, has also been part of politics, he has known political leaders in both Trinamool Congress and Bhartiya Janata Party. Mithun is the son of Late Basanta Kumar Chakraborty and Late Shanti Rani Chakraborty. He was born in Kolkata, West Bengal on June 16, 1950. The actor’s father Basanta Kumar Chakraborty died in 2020 due to kidney failure.

CHECK OUT THE CONDOLENCE TWEETS ON THE DEMISE OF SHANTIRANI CHAKRABORTY:

মাতৃবিয়োগের জন্য মিঠুন চক্রবর্তীকে জানাই আন্তরিক সমবেদনা। আশা করি মিঠুনদা ও তার পরিবার এই গভীর শোক সামলে উঠবে। — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) July 7, 2023

এই শোক যাওয়ার নয়। মিঠুন দার কাছেই মাসিমা থাকতেন। মিঠুন দা যেন শোক সহ্য করার শক্তি পান। আনন্দলোকে ভালো থাকবেন মাসিমা।

ওঁম শান্তি🙏 Narendra Modi

Amit Shah

J.P.Nadda

Mithun Chakraborty pic.twitter.com/U6LYQLcFrB — Agnimitra Paul BJP (@paulagnimitra1) July 7, 2023

NAMASHI CHAKRABORTY SPEAKS ABOUT HIS GRANDMOTHER’S SAD DEMISE

Namashi, in an interaction with Anand Bazaar Patrika in Bengali said, “Yes, the news is true. Grandma is no longer with us.” Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh tweeted, “Heartfelt condolences to Mithun Chakraborty on the death of his mother. I hope Mithun Da and his family can bear this deep grief.” BJP member Agnimitra Paul also tweeted in Bengali, which read, “This loss is beyond repair. Hope that Mithun Da is able to face this hour of grief and loss with strength. Rest in power Aunty. Om Shanti.”

Mithun made his acting debut with with Mrigayaa (1976) and won the National Film Award for Best Actor. His popular movies include Disco Dancer, Surakksha, Sahhas, Wardat, Wanted, Boxer, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Pyari Behna, Prem Pratigyaa, Mujrim, Yugandhar, The Don, Jallaad and Agneepath. He has also acted in Vivek Agnihotri’s blockbuster period drama The Kashmir Files based on the Kashmiri Pandits genocide.















