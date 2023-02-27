Mittali Parulkar Interesting Facts, Family Background, Educational Qualification And Love Story With Cricketer Shardul Pandit

Home

Mittali Parulkar is an Animal Lover And a Passionate Baker – Interesting Facts About Cricketer Shardul Pandit’s Gorgeous Wife

Interesting facts about Mittali Parulkar: Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar became man and wife after a beautiful Marathi wedding ceremony on Sunday evening. The duo looked stunning in their respective outfits as they shared a few dreamy pictures from their traditional wedding on social media. While you know about the rising cricketing star Shardul, not much is known about his wife Mittali. The 31-year-old likes to keep her life private and stays away from the media. Her social media accounts are also restricted to the people she knows and therefore, we have compiled some information about the bride of the day to help you know her better.

WHO IS MITTALI PARULKAR, SHARDUL THAKUR’S WIFE? – 5 POINTS

Born in Mumbai, Mittali Parulkar did her schooling and pursued higher education in the same city. Mittali Parulkar was born in 1992 in an affluent family in Mumbai. She and Shardul met a long time back and started dating. One thing led to another and a fleeting encounter turned into a relationship of a lifetime. Mittali Parulkar started her own business in the year 2020. She is a passionate baker and turned her hobby into a profession. She first started with a regular at-home bakery and then launched ‘All The Jazz-Luxury Bakers’ in Mumbai’s Thane area. When she isn’t baking a cake, preparing cookie dough, or helping her staff with making bread and buns, she is planning a strategy to expand her business or spending her time with animals. Mittali Parulkar is a big animal lover. She also enjoys a decent following on social media but largely keeps her life private.

Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar are a match made in heaven and their wedding pictures exuded royalty. While the bride looked pretty in an all-red lehenga, the groom wore an intricately embroidered beige sherwani. Our heartiest congratulations to the two!











