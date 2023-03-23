Mobile Number, Location Traced From Where E-Mail Was Sent

Home

Salman Khan Death Threat: Mobile Number And Location Traced From Where E-Mail Was Sent

Salman Khan Death Threat: The mobile phone number that was used for e-mailing Salman Khan has been traced. Check the full story to know the location of the number.

Salman Khan Death Threat: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has been keeping himself away from all outdoor activities and stage shows because an e-mail was sent threatening to kill him. The Mumbai Police has been on it ever since the FIR was filed by the actor. Now, the latest update on the Salman Khan death threat case is that the mobile number has been traced, and the location from where the e-mail was sent in the UK. The police are tracing the person whose phone number has been registered. Goldy Brar’s aide Mohit Garg, whose e-mail id was used to threaten Salman, wanted the actor to watch the video of Lawrence Bishnoi that he gave from Tihar Jail.

The FIR has been registered against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi along with Goldie Brar and Rohit Brar for threatening Salman Khan under 506 (2), 120 (B), and 34 of IPC. Security has been beefed up outside Salman’s home Galaxy and fans have been asked to not gather outside the apartment.

What was written in the e-mail sent to Salman Khan?

The e-mail sent by Mohit Garg stated, “Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) ko BAAT krni hai Tere boss Salman se. Interview dekh hi Liya Hoga usne shayad nhi dekha ho toh bol diyo dekh lega. Matter close krna hai to BAAT krva dio, face to face krna ho vo bta dio. Abi time rehte inform krdiya hai agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega.”











