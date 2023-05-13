Home

Entertainment

Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta Flaunts Baby Bump in Cute Maternity Photoshoot With Vatsal Seth – Watch

Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta recently flaunted her baby bump in cute maternity photoshoot with Vatsal Seth. – Watch

Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta Flaunts Baby Bump in Cute Maternity Photoshoot With Vatsal Seth – Watch

Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta Flaunts Baby Bump in Maternity Photoshoot: Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth are setting some serious couple goals for millennials and Gen Z. Vatsal and Ishita have been sharing adorable pictures and reels ever since the duo announced the news about the latter’s pregnancy. The couple recently shot for a video where Ishita is seen flaunting her baby bump while posing with her husband. Celebrities and new age couples have been normalising motherhood and parenting by speaking about issues related to pregnancy and children. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor have also posted pictures from their maternity photoshoot in the past.

CHECK POUT ISHITA DUTTA-VATSAL SETH’S ADORABLE MATERNITY PHOTOSHOOT:

ISHITA DUTTA-VATSAL SETH POSE FOR MATERNITY PHOTOSHOOT

While posting the video from the maternity photoshoot, Ishita captioned her Instagram post as “No words to express this feeling ❤️❤️❤️ Thankyou @littletoesbymuskan for capturing these moments ❤️❤️❤️ @sapna_kapoorr Styled by: @styleitupbyaashna Ishita’s Outfit: @purvisethiacouture

Jewellery: @noraahajewels Vatsal’s Outfit: @h.romanticartist.” She can be seen donning a high-slit sleeveless peach and white gown and matching earrings. Vatsal wore a white shirt, peach jacket, pants and brown shoes. The couple was seen in a romantic mood in the adorable mushy reel. Vatsal gave a sweet peck on Ishita’s forehead and placed his hand on her stomach as she smiled. A netizen commented “Cutest couple ever! Congrats😍.” Another user wrote “This is beautiful!!❤️❤️❤️❤️😍 Love you guys!!” A netizen also commented “Omg!! Cutest 😍😍.”

Ishita and Vatsal got married in 2017. Speaking about her relationship with Vatsal, Ishita, in an interaction with Times of India said “With Vatsal, it was definitely not love at first sight. We were just friends. I liked him as a person when we first met. That is how our relationship as friends grew. We kept in touch with each other even after our show got over. Soon we realised that we sort of liked each other. That was a very simple love story, nothing different or unique. Within six months, we got married. I cannot pinpoint when the love exactly blossomed between us. I think it was a gradual process.”

For more updates on Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth, check out this space at India.com.















