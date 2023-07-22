Home

Leaked: More Pics of Sourabh Raaj Jain in Interesting New Avatar From Upcoming Project

Sourabh Raaj Jain adds to the curiosity among fans as he looks different in the new look from his upcoming project. Check the pictures here.

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain continues to surprise his fans with yet another new look from his upcoming project. The actor, who is popular for playing various mythological figures in TV shows and series, is back at entertaining his fans with a never-seen-before look. Sourabh’s new look has him dressed up like a Marathi man as he wears a white Kurta with a conical cap on his head. The new leaked pictures from the sets of his untitled next, adds more curiosity among fans.

A day back, another look of Sourabh was revealed from the same project in which he could be seen wearing a brown Khadi kurta with a red turban on his head. Nothing much about this project has been revealed yet but the actor has been making waves on the internet with this new avatars.

Sourabh was also seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and his fans broke the internet when he was eliminated from the show. The other popular shows that helped him create waves on the internet and impress his fans include ‘Devon Ka Dev… Mahadev’ in which he played the role of Lord Vishnu, and ‘Mahakali-Ant Hi Aaramb Hai‘ in which he played the role of Lord Shiva. With his upcoming project, Sourabh is sure to put up another surprisingly good act in a manner you had never imagined him to do.

Sourabh may have kicked off his career in 2004 with a youth TV series ‘Remix’, but in the last 19 years, he has been successful in captivating viewers and critics with the immense gravitas and compassion that he can bring to any role he takes up. Call it his endless charm or commitment, Sourabh has left an indelible impact with all his shows.

Sourabh not only has the star quality, but also the much-needed screen magnetism of a protagonist, and the resolve of a character actor, evident from his shows including ‘Kasamh Se’, ‘Uttaran’, ‘Chandragupta Maurya’, and ‘Patiala Babes’.

