More than 800 children of NGO “Lotus Rescue”Celebrates 77th Independence Day

Lotus Rescue, an NGO that puts its heart and soul to help

disadvantaged children and women to have an identity in the society and

clarity in their lives celebrated 77th Independence Day on 15th August along

with 800 underprivileged children at its various centers in West Bengal.

Since it’s foundation in Lotus Rescue has been successful in offering an all-

round development to the needy street children to turn their minds from

mental and emotional impoverishment towards education and culture.

On the occasion of India’s ISndependence Day, Lotus Rescue supported 800

children to participate in various activities. The students from North 24

parganas and Sundarbans schools did cultural programs including singing and

dancing to enhance their co-curricular skills, and participated in a March past

to imbibe the patriotic feelings in them. Furthermore, the Kolkata inter school

colony had arranged a cricket tournament for the children.

The Founder of the NGO, Ruplekha Sinha Roy has made sure that the

organization also offers education and wholesome support to children with

mental and developmental disabilities with their Chotisi Asha Initiative.

Over the years, Lotus Rescue has also been aiding deprived women to identify

their strengths and establish their identity in the society, encouraging them to

learn new skills. The NGO has opened schools in Sundarban and Kolkata for

supporting children in vulnerable conditions.

