More than 800 children of NGO “Lotus Rescue”Celebrates 77th Independence Day

More than 800 children of NGO “Lotus Rescue”Celebrates 77th Independence Day2 min read
Lotus Rescue, an NGO that puts its heart and soul to help
disadvantaged children and women to have an identity in the society and
clarity in their lives celebrated 77th Independence Day on 15th August along
with 800 underprivileged children at its various centers in West Bengal.
Since it’s foundation in Lotus Rescue has been successful in offering an all-
round development to the needy street children to turn their minds from
mental and emotional impoverishment towards education and culture.
On the occasion of India’s ISndependence Day, Lotus Rescue supported 800
children to participate in various activities. The students from North 24
parganas and Sundarbans schools did cultural programs including singing and
dancing to enhance their co-curricular skills, and participated in a March past
to imbibe the patriotic feelings in them. Furthermore, the Kolkata inter school
colony had arranged a cricket tournament for the children.
The Founder of the NGO, Ruplekha Sinha Roy has made sure that the
organization also offers education and wholesome support to children with
mental and developmental disabilities with their Chotisi Asha Initiative.
Over the years, Lotus Rescue has also been aiding deprived women to identify
their strengths and establish their identity in the society, encouraging them to
learn new skills. The NGO has opened schools in Sundarban and Kolkata for
supporting children in vulnerable conditions.