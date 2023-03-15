Home

Entertainment

Mouni Roy Exudes Baywatch Vibes at Miami Beach in Scorching Hot Tiny Bikini, See Pics

Mouni Roy sets the internet ablaze as she brings Baywatch vibes while chilling at the Miami Beach in sizzling bikini. See Pics

Mouni Roy Exudes Baywatch Vibes at Miami Beach in Scorching Hot Tiny Bikini, See Pics

Mouni Roy Exudes Baywatch Vibes at Miami Beach: Mouni Roy is always spot-on with her style game. Be it party-wear, wedding outfits, formal attire or beachwear, the actor always slays it with her charm and glamour. Mouni is once again scorching our screens with her jaw-dropping sexy avatar. In a series of pictures shared by the actor she looked sensuous in her hot tiny bikini as she walked at Miami beach. The actor looks effortlessly uber-cool and brings the much-needed glam quotient in both ethnic and western clothing. Her dedication towards health and fitness showcases in her hourglass figure. As she sets the internet on fire, her pals from film industry including her newfound friend Disha Patani are hailing her bold and feisty persona.

CHECK OUT MOUNI ROY’S VIRAL PICS:

MOUNI ROY EXUDES SULTRINESS AT MIAMI BEACH

Mouni captioned her sensual beach post as “Hello Miami 🌊”. In the series of super-sexy pictures Ouni can be seen flaunting her hot bod as she strikes candid poses. She also does the signature Baywatch walk coming out of the Miami beach. Mouni’s multi-coloured bikini as she flaunts her washboard abs and hot-toned legs bring the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal. She looks alluring in the raunchy photos as netizens are left gasping for breath. From Mandira Bedi, Disha to her fans and followers, all went gaga over Mouni’s hotness. The users dropped heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis gushing over the actor’s sultriness in the skimpy minimal bikini. Mouni recently went to The Entertainers Tour at Atlanta and Dallas where she made a strong bond with Ek Villain Returns actor Disha. The duo spent a lot of time chilling by the pool and dock side.

Mouni played the antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji’s Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan starrer fantasy actioner Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. She will next be seen in The Virgin Tree.

For more updates on Mouni Roy, check out this space at India.com.











