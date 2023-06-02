Mouni Roy raises the bar in sizzling light-blue monokini as she poses for candid photoshoot. See Pics

Mouni Roy Raises The Bar in Sexy Light-Blue Monokini, See Hot Pics

Mouni Roy Raises The Bar in Light-Blue Swimwear: The summers are in full swing, and we are not complaining. The heat wave is getting extreme with Bollywood divas posting their exotic vacation and photoshoot pictures in hot beachwear. Mouni Roy is one of the Bollywood actresses who is on a rampage as she is taking the internet by storm by sharing her pictures in sizzling swimsuits. The actress who is a fitness enthusiast is slaying in her bold and beautiful avatar as she flaunts her hourglass figure. Mouni is very particular about following a healthy and disciplined routine and undertakes Yoga, pilates and weight training on a regular basis.

CHECK OUT MOUNI ROY’S VIRAL SWIMWEAR PICS:

MOUNI ROY STUNS IN LIGHT BLUE MONOKINI

The Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva actress took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as “A picture of me 😌.” She shared two pictures donning a light blue coloured swimsuit as she posed candidly for the raunchy photoshoot. Mouni has love for beach vacations and often drops reels of herself doing the Baywatch walk coming out of the water. Her hardcore physical training and exercise sessions have paid off as she has the perfect bond girl physique. Fans are always in admiration of her sexy bikini bod and drop heart and fire emojis in comments. The actress looks scorching hot in her recent pics in stunning monokini. She brings the much-needed sensuality with her captivating and confident persona.

Mouni had previously posted her scorching hot bikini pics in red beachwear. She looked alluring as netizens were left gasping for breath while the jaw-dropping photos went viral and broke the internet. She had dropped the photos from her recent photoshoot for Lifestyle Asia India magazine. Her drop-dead-gorgeous looks make the pictures much more glamorous and aesthetically appealing.

For more updates on Mouni Roy, check out this space at India.com.















