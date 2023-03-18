Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Sagarika Chakraborty Rubbishes Norwegian Ambassadors Claims About Factual Inaccuracies in Rani Mukherjees Film

Home

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Sagarika Chakraborty Rubbishes Norwegian Ambassador’s Claims About Factual Inaccuracies in Rani Mukherjee’s Film

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Sagarika Chakraborty , on whose life Rani Mukherjee starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is based has refuted the claims by Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund’s claims about factual inaccuracies in the film. Frydenlund shared his opinion piece from Indian Express in his twitter handle and captioned in his tweet “It (Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway) incorrectly depicts Norway’s belief in family life and our respect for different cultures. Child welfare is a matter of great responsibility, never motivated by payments or profit. #Norwaycares.” Soon after his reaction, the movie producer Nikhil Advani shared a video message by Sagarika in his tweet. Nikkhil attached a note to his tweet post which read “Atithi Devo Bhava!’ is a cultural mandate in India. Every Indian is taught that by our elders. Last evening, we hosted the Norwegian Ambassador and volunteered to show him our film ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway‘.”

CHECK OUT NIKKHIL ADVANI’S TWEET:

SAGARIKA CHATTERJEE SLAMS FALSE STATEMENT BY NORWEGIAN AMBASSADOR

The producer further added “Post the screening, I sat quietly watching him admonish two strong women who have chosen to tell this very important story. I was quiet because just like Sagarika Chakraborty, they don’t need me to fight for them and “culturally” we do not insult our guests.” In Sagarika’s video message she said “Hi. I condemn the false statement by the Norwegian ambassador in the papers today…he spoke about my case without having any decency to ask me. He should take this as an opportunity to sensitize Norwegian caseworkers about cultural prejudice. Even 10 years after I have single-handedly brought up my children so well in full view of the world. When the whole world can see the beautiful bond between my children and me.” She further pointed out “The Norwegian Government continues to spread lies against me. Till today, they have not apologised for the racism of their caseworkers. They destroyed my life, and my reputation and traumatized my children. They supported my husband when he was cruel to me and they call themselves a feminist country. In Oslo and other parts of Norway, and (even) other parts of the world, people are very eager to watch the film and all the tickets are sold out. People coming from Norway and other countries, they want to meet me. And, last not least, the Indian Government ne mujhe bahut help kia and future me bahut saare families hain, unko bhi karega (Indian government helped me a lot and will help other families as well). Jai Hind.”

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is directed by Ashima Chibber and also features Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh in crucial roles.

