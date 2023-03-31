Home

Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur Breaks Silence on Sharing Teary Pic, Normalising Vulnerability: ‘Just Own it’

Mrunal Thakur finally broke silence on sharing teary picture on social media and normalising vulnerability.

Mrunal Thakur Breaks Silence on Sharing Teary Pic, Normalising Vulnerability: ‘Just Own it’

Mrunal Thakur Breaks Silence on Sharing Teary Pic: Mrunal Thakur has finally broken silence on sharing her teary picture on social media few says ago. The actor had stated that it was a throwback photo from one of the days when she was feeling low. She later posted a video where she told that she was doing fine. Now, Mrunal has opened up on the same and said in an interview that we need to ‘normalise feeling vulnerable’. While posting the pic she wrote “Yesterday was tough. But today I’m stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don’t read out loud but I’m choosing to read mine out loud – because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt.” The Gumraah actor further added “Taking one day at a time! It’s ok to be naive and vulnerable.” She later clarified about the same and said in her video “And that picture was taken at the time, when I felt extremely low and couldn’t make it, but today I’m happy. And, I made it, woohoo!”

CHECK OUT MRUNAL THAKUR’S EMOTIONAL POST:

MRUNAL BREAKS SILENCE ON SHARING HER TEARY EYED POST

In an interaction with PTI, Mrunal opined “Sometimes you want to hear good things, you want that push from someone and after putting that post out, I felt so relaxed. Most people have stopped being vulnerable. There are days when we feel low, sad, we feel under confident but that does not mean that a big word (depression) is to be used. There is a thin line between feeling low and seeking help. I am just saying don’t be afraid of being vulnerable, just own it.” She also pointed out that “In today’s world, especially with social media, everything looks nice, pretty and aspirational, but trust me there is a lot of hard work that goes behind that. There are a lot of problems that the actor or the personality faces. So, that post was just to normalise feeling vulnerable. Today, I feel like I have heard my inner voice in a world, where there are so many voices around me. I choose to listen to my inner voice. So I am really happy.”

MRUNAL REVEALS SHE LOST PRAKASH JHA’S JAI GANGAAJAL TO PRIYANKA CHOPRA

The actor recently revealed while promoting her upcoming suspense thriller that she initially auditioned for Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal. But she lost the role to Priyanka Chopra. She spoke to News 18 about the same and told “What she did in the movie, maybe I wouldn’t have been able to do at that point. I wasn’t ready.”

Mrunal made her acting debut with the television show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan (2012). She shot to fame with the popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. After debuting with Love Sonia (2018) in Bollywood, she essayed crucial roles in films like Super 30, Batla House, Ghost Stories, Toofaan and Dhamaka.

The actor will next be seen in Aditya Roy Kapur starrer mystery thriller Gumraah (2023) and Ishaan Khatter’s war drama Pippa. She is also filming for her Telugu movie Nani 30 starring Nani.

For more updates on Mrunal Thakur, check out this space at India.com.











