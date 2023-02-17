Home

Lifestyle

Mrunal Thakur Flaunts Sexy Body While Performing Killer ‘Animal Flow Workout’ in Viral Video- Watch

Mrunal Thakur Knows How to Get That Sexy Bikini Body With Animal Flow Workout, Watch The Viral Video Here.

Mrunal Thakur Flaunts Sexy Body While Performing Killer ‘Animal Flow Workout’ in Viral Video- Watch

Actress Mrunal Thakur has been trending big on the internet. She has transformed massively if we see her journey from Kumkum Bhagya till now. We are quite impressed with her hotness and how she manages to get that perfect bikini body! On Friday morning, Mrunal treated her fans with her rigorous workout session where she can be seen performing an Animal Flow Workout. While sharing the video of her gym routine, the Jersey actress captioned, “A little progress each day! Adding animal flow workout in the routine ⚡️🙈 #workout with @rohityson_”.

Mrunal Thakur is known to be a fitness enthusiast and never skips her gym sessions even during film shoots. The actress’ dedication towards maintaining the bikini body reflects in her beach vacation photos. Mrunal’s sizzling pictures in sexy swimwears are proof of her killer workout. Mrunal did an animal flow workout that is designed to improve strength, power, flexibility, and mobility.

Watch Mrunal Thakur’s rigorous gym workout

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Sita Ramam, which marked her Telugu debut alongside Dulquar Salmaan. Mrunal will be next seen in Pippa with Ishaan Khattar, Gumnaam opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor and she also has Pooja Meri Jaan in her kitty followed by Lust Stories 2 and Nani 30.











