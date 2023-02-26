Mrunal Thakurs Epic Reply to a Fan Who Proposed Her For Marriage Goes VIRAL Mere Taraf Se- Check Here

Home

Viral

Mrunal Thakur’s Epic Reply to a Fan Who Proposed Her For Marriage Goes VIRAL: ‘Mere Taraf Se…’ – Check Here

Mrunal Thakur’s Viral Video: Mrunal Thakur is one the most renowned actresses in the industry. The actor who started her career alongside Hrithik Roshan starter Super 30, became a household name with Sita Ramam. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following after her role as Princess Noor Jahan in Hanu Raghavapudi’s directorial creates a storm with her social media posts. And once again, Mrunal Thakur made waves with her latest video on Instagram where her reply to a fan for a marriage proposal went viral. In the viral video, Mrunal Thakur flashed her million-dollar smile as she got playful with her hair and flaunted her earrings. She wore a white-coloured kurta, oxidised jhumkas and a giant ring. The caption on Mrunal Thakur’s viral video read, “Felt cute might delete later 💕💭⚡️.”

WATCH MRUNAL THAKUR’S VIRAL VIDEO

Mrunal Thakur’s fans went bonkers after she posted her video in an ethnic outfit. Her fans swamped the comment section with hearts and fire emojis for the actress. One of the users proposed Mrunal Thakur for the marriage and it was her reply that won her fans all over AGAIN. Her fan wrote, “Meri taraf se rishta pakka 😍.” She pinned the comment and replied, “Meri taaraf se na hain 😜.” Mrunal Thakur’s comment has over 500 likes and several replies.

MRUNAL THAKUR’S REPLY TO HER FAN GOES VIRAL

Mrunal Thakur’s fans swooned over her video and requested NOT to delete the video. One of the users wrote, “Please don’t delete later ❤️.” Another user wrote, “Why my mobile temperature is going increase😍.” The third one wrote, “You might delete from Instagram but not from my heart 💜.”

Mrunal Thakur’s viral video has over 1M views within 3 hours with 473 likes and over 2K comments.











