Multiple Grammy Winner Beyonce Makes It Big For Her Fan During Renaissance World Tour In Cologne: Watch

Beyonce, nicknamed “Queen Bey”, has been regarded as one of the greatest entertainers of her generation. (Image: YouTube/@TheIndependent)

Beyonce Renaissance World Tour Cologne: American singer, songwriter, and one of the most mesmerising stage performers Beyonce surprised one of her fans during her “Renaissance World Tour” in Cologne, Germany on Thursday, June 15 when she revealed the gender of the fan’s unborn baby.

In a video that has surfaced online and has gone viral, the 32-time Grammy-winning artist was seen opening an envelope and announcing that the fan was expecting a baby girl. She then congratulated and gave her well wishes to the parents-to-be as the crowd cheered.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

A little over an hour into her performance, the “Break My Soul” singer noticed someone in the crowd trying to get her attention and said, “I wanna do this right because since the beginning of the show, I’ve seen this sign that says ‘Do my gender reveal.’ I just want to do it right — do I have to open the envelope?”

It took a minute for the envelope to make it to the stage, causing the Grammy-winning superstar to urge, “Can somebody hand me the envelope, please?” Inside the envelope, which was handed to Queen Bey by one of her backup dancers, was a card with a handwritten note in it. After leaving the packed stadium in suspense for a few seconds, Beyoncé finally revealed the sex of the baby with a cheeky smile as she squealed, “Girl!”, reports billboard.com.

The Renaissance World Tour is the ongoing ninth concert tour by Beyonce which was announced on February 1, 2023, in support of her seventh studio album, Renaissance (2022). The concert run began on May 10, 2023, at Friends Arena, in Stockholm, Sweden and is her first solo tour since The Formation World Tour in 2016.

The concert is around two and a half hours long and is split into six acts, with Beyonce performing the tracks of Renaissance in order, interspersed with songs from across her discography.

Beyonce, whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter and nicknamed “Queen Bey”, has been regarded as one of the greatest entertainers of her generation.

In India, the laws are very clear and strict about the identity of the gender of the unborn child and we at india.com abide by the law in full measure. However, this incident took place in Germany where the laws about the same could be otherwise.















