Mumbai Police New Statement on Injuries as Friends Dismiss Drug Overdose Angle

Aditya Singh Rajput Death Case Update: Mumbai Police’s New Statement on Injuries as Friends Dismiss ‘Drug Overdose’ Angle

Aditya Singh Rajput Case Update

Aditya Singh Rajput Death Case Update: The sudden demise of actor Aditya Singh Rajput has sent shockwaves through the TV industry. Aditya was discovered deceased in the bathroom of his Mumbai apartment on May 22. It is reported that Aditya might have slipped on the bathroom floor. The 32-year-old actor was living in a shared apartment on the 11th floor of the Lashkaria Heights building, Oshiwara, Mumbai. The reason for death is still awaited as the post-mortem report is yet to come. The autopsy took place at 11 am at Siddharth Hospital.

There are reports that suggest Aditya was overdosed. However, his friends from the industry dismissed this angle and call it ‘an accident’. The Mumbai Police, in their new statement, told news agency ANI that Aditya had two injuries, a cut above the ear and a head injury, which may have been caused due to falling.

Aditya was a TV actor, model, and casting coordinator in Mumbai, and also appeared on Splitsvilla season 9. The actor’s post-mortem is being conducted today, following which his body will be handed over to the family for the last rites.

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput death case | Oshiwara Police recorded statements of three people – his domestic help, private doctor and watchman. His mother has left from Delhi, for Mumbai. Investigation by Oshiwara Police is underway. His postmortem will be done around 11 am today… — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

In an interaction with the media, Aditya’s friend Rohit Verma dismissed rumours and expressed his thoughts, stating, “There are numerous rumors circulating, with many people speculating… a lot of discussions regarding overdose and such. However, we are still awaiting the postmortem report. Personally, I believe these are baseless claims, and it could very well be an accident.”

Rohit further added, “Let us leave the investigation to the experts – I think it is crucial for all of us to allow the doctors to carry out their work. We should refrain from making statements or spreading incorrect rumors about anyone, particularly when they are no longer with us.” Rohit also mentioned that he had spoken to Aditya six days prior when he had reached out to him seeking advice about a yoga instructor.

Filmmaker Onir was among the first ones to pay his respect to Aditya. He tweeted, “Shocked to hear this… so young and full of life. Vey very Tragic.”

Many celebrities such as Suyyash Rai and Sweety Walia took to social media to express their shock and grief over Rajput’s demise.

May his soul rest in peace. Watch this space for more updates on Aditya Singh Rajput’s death case.















