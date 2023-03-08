Home

Naatu Naatu Choreographer Prem Rakshith Pens Down an Emotional Gratitude Note For SS Rajamouli

Ahead of Oscars 2023, Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshith recently wrote an emotional gratitude note for RRR director SS Rajamouli.

Naatu Naatu Choreographer Pens Emotional Note: The world is going bonkers over Naatu Naatu and Jr NTR and Ram Charan are a rage among Hollywood filmmakers. SS Rajamouli’s PAN India magnum opus is winning all the accolades and appreciation across the globe. The song composed by MM Keeravani has already bagged a Golden Globes 2023 trophy in the Best original Song category. RRR is also nominated at Oscars 2023 in the same category. Rajamouli had recently heaped praise on the choreographer Prem Rakshith for his brilliant choreography in one of his recent interviews. Reacting to the same, Prem has thanked the RRR director and wrote an emotional gratitude note on social media.

CHECK OUT PREM RAKSHITH’S VIRAL TWEET:

I thank my guru, @ssrajamouli sir, for this kind words towards me. I’m glad you enjoyed my work and appreciated my contribution,I’m grateful for ur trust in me & the opportunity to prove myself once again as a trustworthy choreographer for #RRRMovie. ❤️ u so much sir! pic.twitter.com/SPaKuHTQW9 — premrakshith (@premrakchoreo) March 7, 2023

PREM RAKSHITH THANKS RAJAMOULI FOR HIS KIND WORDS OF APPRECIATION

The choreographer wrote in his tweet “I thank my guru, @ssrajamouli sir, for this kind words towards me. I’m glad you enjoyed my work and appreciated my contribution,I’m grateful for ur trust in me & the opportunity to prove myself once again as a trustworthy choreographer for #RRRMovie. Love u so much sir!” Rajamouli, in an interview with Vanity Fair told “Prem (Rakshith) gave one of the most memorable numbers for both of them. He knows their style, exactly what their body language is. He exactly knows what their fans expect out of them. Here he has a very difficult job because here both the actors have to dance together, each of them has their own style but he has to find out a style, which will suit both of them. A dancing style which would be not complicated because I also wanted him to figure out steps which people would like to do themselves.” He further added “For me, Naatu Naatu one of the reasons why I think it is such a hit is not just because of the music, not just because of the dance, because there is a beautiful story in itself. The entire story of RRR is within that 10 minutes of Naatu Naatu lead scene and the complete song. No one in America or across the world really knows the meaning of the lyrics but it is the catchiness of the lyric, the way, the flows. I think the credit should be given to Chandrabose, the lyricist.”

RRR also has an extended cameo by Ajay Devgn and a special appearance by Alia Bhatt.

