Naatu Naatu Jr NTR Ram Charans Groovy Track From RRR to be Performed Live at Oscars 2023

Naatu Naatu: Jr NTR-Ram Charan’s Groovy Track From RRR to be Performed Live at Oscars 2023

Naatu Naatu: Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s dance performance in RRR‘s popular track Naatu Naatu is winning hearts across the globe. Audiences in US and Japan theatres are going berserk as they can’t resist dancing to the foot-tapping number. MM Keeravani has already bagged the Golden Globes 2023 in the Best Original Song category. The composer was even lauded by Avatar: The Way of Water director James Cameron, who also congratulated him on his grand win. RRR‘s edge-of-the-scene-action sequences and VFX is winning all the accolades from foreign critics and filmmakers. Looking at the overwhelming reception of the film in America, the film is once again being re-released at the theatres in the country. Now, it has been reported that Naatu Naatu will be performed live at Oscars 2023.

NAATU NAATU TO BE PERFORMED AT OSCARS 2023

The Academy has confirmed that the Oscar-nominated song will be performed on stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, as reported by Hindustan Times. However, there isn’t any confirmation yet about the lead protagonists from RRR, NTR and Ram Charan also joining them at the 95th Academy Awards. Naatu Naatu has been composed by Keeravani and its lyrics are penned by Chandrabose. Tollywood fans would be elated to know that Rahul and Kaala Bhairava will make the journey to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to perform the song.

NAATU NAATU WAS SHOT AT UKRAINE PRESIDENTIAL PALACE PRIOR TO RUSSIAN MILITARY INVASION

The peppy dance track from Rajamouli’s epic-actioner was shot at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, a few months before the onset of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. The song has over 122 million views on YouTube. It has been released in Hindi as Naacho Naacho, in Tamil as Naattu Koothu, in Kannada as Halli Naatu and in Malayalam as Karinthol.

RRR was awarded in the Best Song category at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards, along with Best Foreign Language Film. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in a special appearance and Alia Bhatt in an extended cameo. Oscars 2023 will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India).

For more updates on Oscars 2023, Naatu Naatu and RRR, check out this space at India.com.












