Naseeruddin Shah Admits Using Filmfare Awards as Washroom Door Handles

Naseeruddin Shah recently admitted that he uses Filmfare awards as washroom door handles in his farmhouse.

Naseeruddin Shah Admits Using Filmfare Awards as Door Handles: Naseeruddin Shah is known for his brilliant artistry and is one of the most revered Indian actors across the globe. The veteran who recently won accolades for portraying the character of emperor Akbar in Taj: Divided by Blood is again back with the second season of the epic show. Apart from being a thespian par excellence, Naseeruddin is also known for speaking up his mind on socio-political issues. Be it cinema or society, the Taj: Divided by Blood actor never shies away from calling a spade a spade. He recently spoke about popular film awards in an interview.

NASEERUDDIN SHAH OPENS UP ON RECEIVING POPULAR AWARDS

In an interaction with The Lallantop, Naseeruddin said, “Any actor who has put their life and effort into portraying a role is a good actor. If you just pick one person from the lot and say that ‘this is the best actor of the year’, how’s it fair? I am not proud of those awards. I did not even go collect the last two awards I received. So, when I built a farmhouse, I decided to put these awards there. Whoever goes to the washroom will get two awards each as the handles are made of the Filmfare awards.” He further added, “I don’t find any value in these trophies. I was happy when I received the initial ones. But then, trophies started piling up around me. Sooner or later, I understood that these awards are a result of lobbying. One is receiving these awards not necessarily because of their merit. So I started leaving them behind. After that, when I received Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, it reminded me of my deceased father who used to always be worried about my job and said things like ‘if you do this useless work, you will become a fool’. So, when I went to Rashtrapati Bhavan to collect the awards, I looked up and asked my dad if he was seeing all this… He was… and I am sure he was happy… I was happy to receive those awards. But I can’t stand these competitive awards.”

Naseeruddin was last seen in the silver-screen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey.

For more updates on Naseeruddin Shah, check out this space at India.com.















