Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Navya Fame Actress Somya Seth Finds Happiness in Second Marriage With Shubham Chuhadia

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Navya Fame Actress Somya Seth Finds Happiness in Second Marriage With Shubham Chuhadia

Navya Fame Actress Somya Seth Opens up on Finding Happiness in Second Marriage With Shubham Chuhadia. She Shared Her Son’s Bond With Shubham.

Navya Fame Actress Somya Seth Finds Happiness in Second Marriage With Shubham Chuhadia
Navya Fame Actress Somya Seth Finds Happiness in Second Marriage With Shubham Chuhadia

Somya Seth, known for her role in the TV show Navya, has had a tumultuous journey in her personal life. After experiencing various ups and downs following her first marriage, which ultimately ended in divorce and a custody battle for her child, Somya has found happiness again. She has been living in the US for the past five years and recently got married to her boyfriend, Subham Chuhadia. When asked about her marriage to Shubham, Somya shared that they dedicated one day, June 21, to fulfilling their parents’ wishes. On that day, they participated in haldi and mehendi ceremonies. The following day, June 22, Somya and Shubham exchanged vows in a ceremony officiated by Shubham’s sister, Shubhangi Chuhadia. Their wedding was an intimate affair, with only immediate family members and a few close friends in attendance, reminiscent of the TV show Friends.

Who is Shubham Chuhadia?

Somya revealed that Shubham hails from Chittorgarh and is the son of Dr. Anju Chouhan, a renowned hospital administrator in the area. Shubham works as an architect in a firm located in Washington DC. Their paths crossed when Somya was looking for a larger space for her son, Ayden. She decided to rent out a room in her apartment, and Shubham became her housemate. Over time, their friendship deepened, especially during the challenging times of the pandemic, leading them to decide to be together. Somya expressed that Shubham’s presence in her life has been like kintsugi, symbolizing the beauty of imperfections coming together. She emphasized that considering Shubham as “The One” is not a fleeting feeling but an everyday certainty.

Somya Seth Talks About Her Previous Marriage

Reflecting on her previous marriage, which was marked by abuse, Somya shared that she had no apprehensions at the time and believed it was normal to be with her ex-husband. She described their relationship as a perfect fit, like two puzzle pieces coming together.

Somya also spoke about the bond between Shubham and her son, Ayden. She revealed that Ayden has loved Shubham from the beginning, and they have become best friends. Somya said, “Ayden loves Shubh from day one. They are best friends. He was ready for this (our wedding). Ayden knows he can completely rely on Shubh and you know he was really happy to see everyone all dressed up at our wedding.”










Source link

Previous article
Ravi Shastri Warns BCCI Not to Rush Jasprit Bumrahs Comeback, Cites Shaheen Shah Afridis Example
Next article
MS Dhoni Lits Up Flight Attendant
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights