Navya Naveli Nanda Rocks at Holi Bash With Friends as She Plays Dhol in Full-Swing – Watch

Navya Naveli Nanda Rocks at Holi Bash With Friends: Bollywood is celebrating Holi in full festive-fervour and fans are overjoyed to see their favourite celebs drenched in colours. Kriti amd Nupur Sanon celebrated Holi with their parents and pets. Other B-town celebs like Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill also played Holi. Navya, who is Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter is also a podcaster. She has her own fan base for her opinionated views on society and women issues. She made two posts from her Holi celebrations. In one reel, she is seen playing Dhol while her face is coloured with Gulaal. In another post, she dropped a series of photos from her Holi festivities.

CHECK OUT NAVYA NAVELI NANDA’S VIRAL VIDEO:

NAVYA NAVELI NANDA CELEBRATES HOLI IN FULL-SWING

Navya captioned her video as “Happy Holi ❤️60 people. 30 countries. 1 language – LOVE! @raisinaofficial”. Her mother Shweta Bachchan posted a sweet comment and wrote “Navya you’re cracking me up on the dhol!!! Love you so cute xx”. In another post, Navya can be seen coloured in Holi as she smiles at the camera. She looked drop-dead-gorgeous in the ethereal and captivating pics and captioned her post as “Haappyyyy Holi 🐰🌸💜”. Navya wore a long pink-kurta and rocked in ethnic wear.

AMITABH BACHCHAN GOT NOSTALGIC ABOUT HOLI FESTIVITIES

Earlier, her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan got nostalgic about Holi and wrote on his blog “Languishing in the environs of the home and the prevention from all kinds of physical activity..the inability to partake in the festivities of the day…and the gaiety of Holi that was celebrated with such vigour and in such fine fettle, has gone amiss .. has been so for years now .. The open house .. the celebratory welcome to all .. the hundreds that drenched themselves with music and dance and camaraderie .. starting early in the day and in a never ending mode till the dawn of the next .. those times may never come again .. I hope they do .. but it looks difficult .. at least for the present…”.

Navya recently bagged an award at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2023 in January for her podcast What The Hell Navya.

